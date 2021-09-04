18 Iowa’s defense dominates #17 Indiana in season opening win

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) scores on a 9-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Riley Moss returned two first-half interceptions for touchdowns and No. 18 Iowa opened the season with an 34-6 win over No. 17 Indiana. Iowa intercepted quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. three times and held the Hoosiers to two field goals. Moss returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown on Indiana’s third offensive play to give Iowa a 14-0 lead. He added a 55-yard interception for a touchdown in the second quarter for a 28-3 lead.