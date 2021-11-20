#18 Iowa outlasts Illinois following busy outing for Hawkeye defense and special teams

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Charlie Jones had a 100-yard kickoff return for No. 18 Iowa’s first touchdown as the Hawkeyes defeated Illinois 33-23.

Iowa was trailing 10-0 in the first quarter when Jones took the kick in the right corner of the end zone and ran through a hole on the left side for the score. Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV had a 2-yard run for a touchdown and Caleb Shudak had four field goals, while Jack Campbell had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown. Tyler Goodson had 132 rushing yards for the Hawkeyes.

