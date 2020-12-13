16 Iowa tops Wisconsin, 28-7, for sixth win of the season

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson runs up field during an 80-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(Courtesy Iowa Athletics)

Bruiser the Bull, aka the Heartland Trophy, will stay in Iowa City following the 16th-ranked University of Iowa football team’s 28-7 victory over No. 25 Wisconsin on a cold, snowy Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium.

“To send the seniors out like that at Kinnick… that was amazing,” said junior Mark Kallenberger.

The win gives the Hawkeyes their sixth victory of the season and gives the team possession of all four traveling trophies for the first time since the 2015 season.

Iowa’s defense was punishing in the victory, surrendering 225 yards (just 56 yards on the ground) and forcing two turnovers. The Badgers punted nine times in the game and the only Wisconsin scoring drive came following a Hawkeye special teams’ miscue that give the Badgers starting field position at the Iowa 25.

“We put our foot down and said we were not going to let them run the ball,” said senior Nick Niemann. “Everyone did their part tonight.”

Senior Chauncey Golston had a team-high nine tackles, including four solo and a sack, on Senior Day, while seniors Nick Niemann and Matt Hankins had eight and seven stops, respectively. Redshirt freshman Jack Campbell had a fourth-quarter interception in the end zone, and senior Nick Niemann had a fumble recovery in the first quarter that set up Iowa’s first score.

Offensively, Iowa came on in the second half after gaining just 112 yards over the first 30 minutes. The Hawkeyes finished with 338 yards for the game, which included 127 yards on the ground.

“It was to the plan to keep attacking, it would come,” said Smith-Marsette. “We knew if we stayed patient it would come and keep going. We knew we had to stay on the attack in the second half.”

Sophomore Spencer Petras completed 14-of-25 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns – both to Smith-Marsette. Smith-Marsette had a team-high seven catches for 140 yards, including 19 and 53-yard touchdown receptions in the second half.

Sophomore Tyler Goodson and senior Mekhi Sargent combined for 157 yards on the ground. Goodson broke off an exclamation-point 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and he finished with 106 yards on 11 attempts for a 9.6-yard average. Sargent had 13 carries for 56 yards.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was 20-of-38 for 169 yards, while Jack Dunn had five receptions for a team-high 55 yards. Nakia Watson had 13 attempts for just 29 yards and a touchdown to pace the Badger rushing attack.