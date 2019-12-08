16 Iowa matched up with #23 USC in Holiday Bowl

(Courtesy Iowa Athletics)

The University of Iowa has accepted an invitation to play USC in the 2019 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, on Dec. 27. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) from SDCCU Stadium and the game will be televised on FS1.

“The Hawkeyes are excited to be invited to San Diego to participate in the Holiday Bowl,” said Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Gary Barta. “The host committee “red coats” and the city of San Diego have a great reputation as incredible hosts and for putting on a first-class event.

“I’m proud of our student-athletes and coaches for the season they’ve had so far. We look forward joining our West Coast alumni, friends and fans as well as the thousands of Hawkeyes who will travel to join us in what we know will be an outstanding visit to Southern California.”