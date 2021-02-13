15 Iowa routs Michigan State, 88-58

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp shoots against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in East Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa’s balanced offense in an 88-58 win over Michigan State on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) had three players score in double figures and Luka Garza wasn’t one of them. Garza had a season-low eight points on 3 of 11 from the field, but his teammates more than made up for the star senior being held well below his 20-point average.

Jack Nunge matched a career high with 18 points and Connor McCaffery had 16 points, making 4 of 6 3-pointers. Wieskamp made 5 of 7 3-pointers, helping his team connect on 13 of 25 shots beyond the arc.

The staggering Spartans (10-8, 4-8) are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.

Michigan State’s Gabe Brown had 15 points, Aaron Henry scored 13 points and Joshua Langford added 11. Spartans guard Rocket Watts was held out of the second half for health and safety precautions, the school said, after he had three points on 1-for-5 shooting over 10 minutes.

Iowa led 46-26 at halftime after making 8 of 13 beyond the arc. The Spartans briefly put up a fight in the second half, pulling within 15 points before the Hawkeyes had their way at both ends of the court to win at the Breslin Center for the first time since 2016.