14 Morningside women, #18 Dakota Wesleyan men win big in Wednesday double-header

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It was a night for hot starts at the Allee Gymnasium at Morningside College.

In the first game of the night, the #14 Morningside women came out sharp in the first half, opening a 31-21 lead at half, led by Chloe Lofstrong’s nine points and six rebounds. In the second half, the Mustangs continued to keep their foot on the peddle, pushing the lead to as much as 30, as Morningside takes it 78-53. Sierra Mitchell led all scorers with 21, as the Mustangs move to 8-2, and 6-1 in the GPAC before heading to Hastings Saturday.

In the men’s match-up, #18 Dakota Wesleyan got out to a fast start, with a Mason Larson dunk just a few minutes in for an 8-4 Tigers lead. The #8 Mustangs took a 12-11 advantage on a Zach Imig lay in a few minutes later, but that was the last lead they’d have for the night. Tigers guard Nick Harden pushed the tempo en route to a game high 24 points, and Larson added 18, as the Tigers got their lead to over 20 under ten minutes into the game, pulling off the upset 75-60.