13 Dordt’s first trip to playoffs ends in loss to #2 Grand View

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – It was a meaningful trip for Dordt to make it to the NAIA playoffs for the first time in program history, even if it wasn’t a particularly long one.

The #13 Defenders held their own with #2 Grand View in the first half of their first round game. Tied 10-10 at halftime, the Defenders held on to the tie until just under three minutes left in the third. But on the first play of the drive following Grand View’s go-ahead touchdown, Dordt junior quarterback Noah Clayberg was tackled hard on a scramble, and was forced to leave the game due to injury.

From there, the Defenders’ offense just couldn’t keep up with the NAIA’s second ranked offense, as the Vikings opened things up to end Dordt’s season 38-10.