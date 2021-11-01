12 Morningside men open season at home with 27-point win over Peru State

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It wasn’t always pretty, but the #12 Morningside Mustangs men’s basketball team opened their 2021-22 slate with an 83-56 home win over Peru State.

The Bobcats fought from the opening tip, jumping out to a 9-6 lead early, but couldn’t keep up with the firepower Morningside came with on opening night. 14 players logged minutes in Mustangs’ new head coach Trent Miller’s first game, with the Mustangs shooting 54% from the field, and 40% from beyond the arc. Aidan Vanderloo led all scorers with 20 on 9-12 shooting, 2-4 from three. Joey Skoff finished second on the team with 17 points, while Trey Brown picked up his first double-double of the season with ten points and 11 rebounds.

Morningside’s defense turned out to be a difference-maker, with the Mustangs forcing Peru State into 21 turnovers, which they converted into 26 points. Points in the paint also leaned heavily in Morningside’s favor, as the Mustangs outscored the Bobcats 38-26.

The Mustangs will be back to work on Friday, November 5 when they face Olivet Nazarene in Grand Rapids, Michigan in the 2021 Cornerstone University Classic.