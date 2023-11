WATERTOWN, S.D. (KCAU) – #12 Dakota Valley upset fifth-seeded Aberdeen Roncalli 3-0 in the SDHSAA Class A SoDak 16 to advance to next week’s state tournament in Rapid City.

The Panthers earned the seven-seed and will play #2 Rapid City Christian in the SDHSAA Class A State Quarterfinals on November 16th at 6:00 p.m. CT.