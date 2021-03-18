1 Vermillion upset at the buzzer by #8 Dell Rapids in state quarterfinals

SIOUX FALLS – S.D. (KCAU) – It was the heartbreaker, to break all heartbreakers.

The Vermillion boy’s basketball team entered the Class A state tournament as the #1 seed at a perfect 22-0, expected to make the state championship game as the only unbeaten team left in their class.

Tied at 50 apiece with #8 Dell Rapids with 11 seconds in the fourth quarter, a steal off the inbounds play led to a Jakob Dobney fast break lay in with only seconds remaining for a 52-50 Tanager lead, as presumably the winning bucket. However, the Quarriers quickly moved the ball up court, finding Landon Ruesink for the last-second shot to beat the buzzer, and end Vermillion’s perfect season 53-52.

The Tanagers will get a shot at redemption in the consolation semifinals on Friday, when they take on #5 St. Thomas More at noon.