#1 Vermillion upset at the buzzer by #8 Dell Rapids in state quarterfinals

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS – S.D. (KCAU) – It was the heartbreaker, to break all heartbreakers.

The Vermillion boy’s basketball team entered the Class A state tournament as the #1 seed at a perfect 22-0, expected to make the state championship game as the only unbeaten team left in their class.

Tied at 50 apiece with #8 Dell Rapids with 11 seconds in the fourth quarter, a steal off the inbounds play led to a Jakob Dobney fast break lay in with only seconds remaining for a 52-50 Tanager lead, as presumably the winning bucket. However, the Quarriers quickly moved the ball up court, finding Landon Ruesink for the last-second shot to beat the buzzer, and end Vermillion’s perfect season 53-52.

The Tanagers will get a shot at redemption in the consolation semifinals on Friday, when they take on #5 St. Thomas More at noon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories