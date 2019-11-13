1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball advances to State semifinals

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors found themselves down five towards the end of the first set, thanks to Glenwood shutting down a lot of kill attempts from SBL.



“Were obviously a team that doesn’t give up,” said Warriors senior Kenzie Foley. “And that’s huge for us. Knowing we can come back in those situations and knowing we can keep playing at match point to win those sets.”



They stormed back to win the set 27-25, and used the momentum from that comeback to win the second set by eight.



“So getting that win in the first set really gave us confidence that we can do it,” said Warriors senior Elle Sneller. “And moving on into that next set, we had that confidence to keep going. And we got the feel in that first set.And since our team is so young it was important to get comfortable and play volleyball like we know how”



But then the Rams struck back with a set win of their own… but the Warriors weren’t discouraged.



"We talked before the game," said Warriors head coach Renee Winkel. "It's really hard to sweep a team down here. The competition is so good, the level of play is so high. So we knew it was possible, it's certainly a goal, but we were prepared to know if we didn't get the sweep we could come back and win the match."



“We had to come out strong, and come out not giving them big leads like we had been,” said Foley. “And that was big, just getting ourselves a big lead, a big point spread so we could cover it in case we gave them a few back.”



Kenzie Foley had 27 kills in the match, with a kill efficiency of 33 percent. Her senior counterpart, Elle Sneller, added 12 more, as well as 4 total blocks. The team as a whole finished with 15 blocks.



With the win the Warriors will play in the state semifinals on Thursday versus #5 West Delaware at noon. But we’ve got a lot of action Wednesday. Western Christian, Unity Christian, and Gehlen Catholic all have first round games.