1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Siouxland Christian volleyball pick up Thursday night wins

It would have been easy for the Hinton Blackhawks to have a subpar year. In year one of the Kadrian Harderson era they weren't only replacing their head coach, but a ton of seniors from last year's squad.

Things started well, with a 20-0 win over Woodbury Central in their opener, but then only two plays into their second game of the season, the team lost senior captain Tate Kounkel to an ACL tear, and proceeded to lose that game, and their next.