ORANGE CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – In spite of a two sets to one deficit, #1 Northwestern would storm back over #4 Concordia going on to defeat the Bulldogs 3-2 (25-17, 17-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11) in the GPAC Volleyball Tournament Championship, crowning the Red Raiders’ its first conference tournament title since 2014.