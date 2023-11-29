SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The top-ranked Northwestern Red Raiders kicked off NAIA Volleyball Pool Play with a 3-1 win over #24 St. Ambrose.
NWC wraps up Pool Play on Friday at 10 a.m. against #16 Bellevue.
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The top-ranked Northwestern Red Raiders kicked off NAIA Volleyball Pool Play with a 3-1 win over #24 St. Ambrose.
NWC wraps up Pool Play on Friday at 10 a.m. against #16 Bellevue.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now