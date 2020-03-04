1 Newell-Fonda cruises, #6 Western Christian falls in State quarterfinals

#1 Newell-Fonda will remain unbeaten heading into the Class 1A semifinals after a 77-47 win over #8 St. Albert on Wednesday. The Mustangs were led by Ella Larsen, who had a team high 14 points and five steals in only 19 minutes of work. Larsen was one of four Mustangs in double digits, but more impressive might have been the Newell-Fonda top ranked defense, who racked up 19 steals, and 35 points off of turnovers versus St. Albert. The Mustangs semifinal will be played on Friday at 1:30 versus #5 Saint Ansgar.

The #6 Western Christian Wolfpack came into state looking to turn some heads, and but were unable to climb out of a hole versus #3 North Linn. Poor three point shooting doomed the Wolfpack as they went 3-19 from behind the arc, but were led by a stellar performance at the charity stripe from Olivia Granstra, who went 9-9 en route to scoring a game high 20 points in Western Christian’s final game of the season.