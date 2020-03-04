#1 Newell-Fonda cruises, #6 Western Christian falls in State quarterfinals

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

#1 Newell-Fonda will remain unbeaten heading into the Class 1A semifinals after a 77-47 win over #8 St. Albert on Wednesday. The Mustangs were led by Ella Larsen, who had a team high 14 points and five steals in only 19 minutes of work. Larsen was one of four Mustangs in double digits, but more impressive might have been the Newell-Fonda top ranked defense, who racked up 19 steals, and 35 points off of turnovers versus St. Albert. The Mustangs semifinal will be played on Friday at 1:30 versus #5 Saint Ansgar.

The #6 Western Christian Wolfpack came into state looking to turn some heads, and but were unable to climb out of a hole versus #3 North Linn. Poor three point shooting doomed the Wolfpack as they went 3-19 from behind the arc, but were led by a stellar performance at the charity stripe from Olivia Granstra, who went 9-9 en route to scoring a game high 20 points in Western Christian’s final game of the season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Sports

More High School Sports

College Sports

More College Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes

More Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa State Cyclones

More Iowa State Cyclones

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories