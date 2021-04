SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The #18 Briar Cliff women's soccer team got the wake up call they needed in the GPAC tournament.

After the fall season, the Chargers had already clinched their spot to the NAIA national tournament by winning the regular season title. The GPAC tournament wasn't set to be played until the spring, and in between the end of the regular season and the start of the conference tournament, the Chargers lost head coach Paul Cox, who took a position at NCAA DI Murray State. That led to Briar Cliff hiring former Bishop Heelan girl's soccer coach Clark Charlestin. So not only was there a layover in between the season and the GPAC tournament, but a new coaching change as well.