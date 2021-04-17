1 Morningside rolls over Carroll College into NAIA quarterfinals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The #1 Morningside Mustangs didn’t look perfect in the beginning of their first round playoff game, but by the end of it, they looked a lot like the Mustangs of old.

Morningside opened their first round game against #16 Carroll with a fumble by starting running back Anthony Sims in the red zone, but made up for it the rest of the way. Sims scored back-to-back touchdowns on the team’s next two drives, finishing with 137 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Mustangs will host #7 Baker in the NAIA Quarterfinals on Saturday, April 24.