1 Morningside rides big second half to beat #7 Baker and advance to NAIA Semifinals

Morningside improved its record to 10-0 on Saturday afternoon, erasing a 21-9 halftime deficit at the hands of the Baker Wildcats to win 45-29.

Quarterback Joe Dolincheck passed for 375 yards and five touchdowns, while the Mustangs’ offense had 568 total yards.

No. 7 Baker had the upper hand early, scoring 14 unanswered points after Morningside took a 9-7 lead by blocking a punt out of the end zone.

That put the Mustangs in a 12-point hole at intermission, but they marched for a touchdown on their first possession of the second half and seemed to regroup from there. Austin Johnson scored three touchdowns, two in the second half. Reid Jurgensmeier, Jack Sievert, and Anthony Sims each added second-half touchdowns to secure the victory.