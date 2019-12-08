1 Morningside moves on to second-straight NAIA National Championship Game

Morningside usually scores more points a game than 21, but their defense held Grand View in check for most of the game. So 21 was all the Mustangs needed to move on to the NAIA National Championship Game for the second year in a row.

The defense made the biggest play of all. The Vikings were driving down the field with seconds left when Jamahl Jones forced a fumble after Steven Turner made a catch over the middle. Deion Clayborne recovered, and the Mustangs won the football game.

This is the third time in Morningside’s history that they’ve made the title game. Last year the Mustangs beat Benedictine 35-28 to take the championship.