"When Nelson Wilson was named the head coach of the Siouxland Christian boys basketball team in 2018 he was the third coach in the last three years. He led the Eagles to an 8-14 record in his first season at the helm, but it was an early season conversation with his team that he feels may have turned the program around.

"I go back to last year when we had dropped our sixth straight game, and so we kind of had a talk in the locker room, and the guys just needed to know I was going to be here," said Wilson. "Basically my message was 'if we're going to go 0-21 we're going to do it together. I'm going to be here, and we need to get some things in order here.'"