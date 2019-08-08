1 Morningside football opens fall camp with last year’s championship in the rear view

After a stellar 2018 campaign that saw the Morningside Mustangs football team win the NAIA national championship, as fall camp begins, the team feels it’s time to put that memory in the trophy case and start putting the future in their sights.

The Mustangs may have lost their top quarterback-wide receiver duo in Trent Solsma and Connor Niles, but they do return a defense loaded with talent, including 9 former starters from their championship team, and a runningback in AP Ponder who ran for over 1600 yards last season. Let’s just say, Morningside will be fine.

No quarterback has been named for that starting job vacated by Soslma, but it’s clear that there’s no lack of leadership from this veteran laden roster, as head coach Steve Ryan has made it clear, it’s up to the veterans, each and every one of them, to help the next generation of Mustangs experience what they have – never losing in conference.

The Mustangs open their season August 31st playing host to University of St. Francis.