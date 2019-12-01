1 Morningside blanks #9 St. Xavier for third straight win over Cougars in NAIA Quarterfinals

For the seventh time in eight seasons, #1 Morningside is one win away from the NAIA National Championship game.
Morningside hosted #9 St. Xavier for the third straight year in the NAIA Quarterfinals, coming away with a resounding 51-0 win over the Cougars in round three of their series.
Leading the way was sophomore quarterback Joey Dolincheck, who went 25-38 for 300 yards with four touchdowns, and one interception. Dolincheck’s strong game kept the usually aggressive SXU defense from being able to cause havoc on the Mustangs offense. Junior running back A.P. Ponder was “held” to 115 yards on 26 carries, coming up with two rushing scores and another receiving. The Morningside offense finished with 550 total yards.
On the defensive side of the ball the Mustangs may have had their best performance all season, coming away with the program’s first postseason shutout to go along with eight sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. Leading the charge was David Rios, who finished with a school record three and a half sacks.
The Mustangs will host #4 Grand View Saturday, December 7th at noon at Elwood Olsen Stadium. Morningside is 0-1 all time versus the Vikings, losing to them 35-0 in 2013.