1 Morningside blanks #9 St. Xavier for third straight win over Cougars in NAIA Quarterfinals

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Junior Keith Duncan's 48-yard field goal with one second remaining sent the 19th-ranked University of Iowa football team to a 27-24 Hy-Vee Heroes Game victory over Nebraska on Friday afternoon inside Memorial Stadium. Iowa took over at its own 26 yard-line with 32 seconds remaining and the game knotted at 24. The Hawkeyes started the drive strong, completing a pass to Nico Ragaini to the Nebraska 35, but the play was overturned by instant replay. The Hawkeyes went back to work, and Stanley completed a 22-yard pass to Ihmir Smith Marsette on third-and-10 to the Iowa 48. Iowa moved into field goal range on the following play when Stanley hit freshman Sam LaPorta for 22 more yards to the Nebraska 30, setting up the potential game-winner for the Hawkeyes' Lou Groza Award finalist with six seconds to play. Nebraska called its second timeout to ice Duncan. They called their final timeout just before Duncan sent the kick through the uprights. Duncan then did it again, hitting from 48 yards out to give Iowa its ninth win of the season and fifth straight over the Huskers (fourth straight in Lincoln).

"I am so glad they called their timeouts," said Duncan. "It allowed me get my mind set, focus on what I needed to, and find my spot in the background. In the second half we didn't have many opportunities to kick -- no extra points or field goals. I had to get back in the rhythm and routine and go out and execute." The Hawkeyes out-gained Nebraska, 324-284, in the game despite the Huskers having nearly eight more minutes in time of possession and running 23 more plays. Freshman Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 116 yards on 13 carries and had a 55-yard touchdown run, while Stanley finished 11-of-24 for 99 yards. Smith-Marsette had a 45-yard touchdown run and also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. LaPorta had a team-high 37 yards on three catches, including the key 22 yarder on the game-winning drive. Junior A.J. Epenesa led a trio of Hawkeyes with double-digit tackles, making a career-high 14 tackles (nine solo) with two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. Redshirt freshman Jack Koerner had 11 tackles and his first career interception, while senior Kristian Welch finished with 10 stops and 1.5 tackles for loss. The Hawkeyes limited Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez to a 10-of-18 performance through the air and 44 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Dedrick Mills finished with 94 yards on 24 carries. QUOTING FERENTZ"It's never easy in November, the weather was a little interesting. I am proud of the way this team has answered every challenge thrown in front of them and today was no different. We started fast, we wanted to do that, we have a lot of respect for the big play ability Nebraska has and suspected they'd make a push and they did in the second half.

"Our guys stood tall and did a great job. I am thrilled to get the victory. Keith Duncan, what can I say there? Twenty-nine field goals now, 48/49 yards. That was outstanding. The defense did a great job, gave up the one big play, other than that, we made them work and that was critical for us. All three areas made big plays and made contributions to the success of things.

"In a nutshell, A.J. Epenesa was phenomenal. The whole defense played well, but he was a catalyst out there. Nate continues to lead our football team and those last three throws he made were all big-time throws, and the job Duncan has done all season long."

