1 Iowa wrestling takes down #9 Illinois, 36-6

(courtesy Iowa Athletics)

The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team used three pins and three major decisions to dismantle No. 9 Illinois on Sunday, 36-6, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa outscored the Illini 71-29 in match points, held a 23-5 advantage in takedowns, and earned the largest margin of victory in the series since 2003 (40-4). Iowa extended its Big Ten winning streak to 21 duals and its home winning streak to 18.

The Hawkeyes got falls from Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman and Tony Cassioppi, and major decisions from Austin DeSanto, Kaleb Young and Michael Kemerer.

“I think you are seeing a lot of bonus points and that is a tribute to our guys,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. “The philosophy has been there. We had three falls today. Those are important. They send a message.”

For the third time in as many duals this season, Lee led off with a first-period fall, again against a ranked opponent at 125. He scored a takedown nine seconds after the whistle and earned a pair of nearfall points before eventually settling in for the fall in two minutes, 27 seconds.

DeSanto piled up six takedowns to earn an 18-6 major at 133, and Eierman, who racked up 38 falls in three seasons at Missouri, registered his first as a Hawkeye. He led 5-3 in the third before locking up a cradle and securing his first fall as a Hawkeye in six minutes, eight seconds, at 141.

Murin won the first of two top 10 wins for Iowa, scoring a takedown in the final minute at 149 to defeat No. 8 Michael Carr, 3-1. Kaleb Young gave the Hawkeyes a 23-0 lead at the brea by scoring three takedowns in the final period of a 13-4 major decision at 157. It marked the third time in three duals Iowa swept the first five weight classes.

“The thing that you cannot coach against is pace,” said Brands. “They definitely feed off Spencer’s energy.”