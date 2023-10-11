ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Our Week 8 SportsZone Game of the Week features two northwest Iowa foes playing for much more than a tally in the win column.

It’s a battle of unbeaten teams as the Beef Bowl is up for grabs between #3 West Lyon and the top-ranked defending state champs in #1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.

The Lions have won the last two meetings, the most recent was a 42-7 victory in the Class 2A quarterfinal round in 2022. CL/G-LR running back and Iowa commit Graham Eben has 20 rushing touchdowns, the most in Class 2A and tied for fourth-most in the state.

West Lyon is looking to bring the Beef Bowl trophy back against CL/G-LR. The Wildcats boast a 7-0 record with a stellar defense, allowing less than ten points in every game this season except for one.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Dick Null Field in Rock Rapids.