LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Huskers offense has taken a step back, again.

The offseason began with the team's top wide receiver, Wan'Dale Robinson, announcing that he would be transferring to his home state at Kentucky to be closer to family. On Tuesday, a trio of Huskers joined Robinson in the transfer portal: sophomore quarterback Luke McCaffery, senior wide receiver, and team captain, Kade Warner, and junior offensive lineman Will Farniok.