1 Boyden-Hull advances to state semifinals after second-half surge over #8 South Central Calhoun

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – South Central Calhoun looked like a team who was well prepared for their first time as a consolidated school. The #8 Titans led 17-16 after one quarter of play, but #1 Boyden-Hull asserted its dominance as Class 2A’s reigning champs from there on.

Senior guard Marcus Kelderman scored 10 of the Comets’ 17 points in the second quarter to put Boyden-Hull up 33-26 at haltime. Kelderman led all scorers with 27, as he helped spark a 41-23 second half for the top seed to push Boyden-Hull into the Class 2A state semifinals 74-49.

The Comets will play #4 Aplington-Parkersburg at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 11 for a spot in the Class 2A state championship game.