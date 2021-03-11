1 Boyden-Hull, #2 Western Christian set up all-Hull Class 2A state championship after semifinal wins

DES MOINES, Iowa – It’s going to be one Hull of a battle for the Class 2A state championship.

In the first 2A semifinal of the day #1 Boyden-Hull defeated #4 Aplington-Parkersburg 77-66 as junior Tanner Te Slaa (24 points), senior Marcus Kelderman (22 points), and junior Bryan Zylstra (15 points) combined for 61 of the Comets 77 points to lead the Class 2A defending champs to their second straight title game appearance.

In the second 2A semifinal, #2 Western Christian defeated #3 Des Moines Christian 56-47 to make it an all-Hull final on Friday. The Wolfpack sealing their win in the second half, outscoring DMC 28-23 in the final 16 minutes. Junior Ty Van Essen finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolfpack, who held the Lions to just 35% shooting in the game.

The Class 2A state championship game will be played Friday, March 12 at 2:30 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.