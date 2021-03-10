1 Boyden-Hull, #2 Western Christian eyeing all-Hull Class 2A state championship game

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hull, Iowa is a town of around 2000 people, and three high schools: Boyden-Hull, Western Christian, and Trinity Christian. Both Boyden-Hull and Western Christian made the state tournament this year at class 2A, but not only that, they both made it into the semifinals.

The Comets are a perfect 25-0, and while the Wolfpack do have a few losses on their record, they’re getting hot at the right time, currently in the middle of a five game win streak. Two teams from the same town in the state tournament doesn’t happen often, and the players are excited to be a part of it.

“I think it’s really cool for us,” said Boyden-Hull junior Tanner Te Slaa. “Sports is a huge thing in our area, and to get two teams down here on the biggest stage, especially on the biggest stage, it’s great.”

“It’s amazing for our community,” said Western Christian junior Ty Van Essen. “Two schools in the same town, it’s great for the community, the crowd would be amazing.”

But this kind of success in basketball is nothing new, these two schools have a combined 41 appearances in the state tournament. Basketball is just something embedded in the DNA of Hull.

“It’s not uncommon to see guys in the park playing pickup games on a random night or Sunday afternoon,” said Western Christian head coach Derek Keizer. “Kids just grow up wanting to play in the state tournament, whether it’s Boyden-Hull or western Christian, both great programs.”

“It’s tradition,” noted Boyden-Hull head coach Bill Francis. “You go back so many years, and it’s just both schools having tradition rich basketball. I think it’s a success breeds success kind of thing. And these kids watch state tournaments and see that they’re having fun down here and they want to do that. Same with the western kids.”

But despite all those appearances, the Comets and Wolfpack have never been in the same class tournament, so they’ve never met in the postseason. And while an all-Hull final is certainly possible, these teams are focused on the games right in front of them.

“It’s kind of cool, Boyden-Hull is our next door neighbor, we don’t see them in the regular season and it’d be kind of cool to play them,” said Western Christian junior Wyatt Gulker. “But we got to focus on Des Moines Christian and keep doing our thing.”

“Keep ourselves grounded,” said Boyden-Hull senior Dayton Brunsting. “We can’t look to the finals until we get done with the semifinals. And I think we just got to stay focused, go one quarter at a time, and not get too far ahead of ourselves

If all goes to plan on Thursday, two teams separated by just four blocks in Hull, will meet on the state’s biggest stage.