1 Baylor downs Iowa State at home

AMES, Iowa – The Baylor Bears (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) entered Hilton Coliseum as the No. 1 team in the nation, and for a large portion of the game, Iowa State (9-11, 2-5 Big 12) hung right with them.

However, the Bears broke open a close game with 12 minutes remaining with a decisive 17-2 run en route to a 67-53 victory over Iowa State Wednesday night in Hilton Coliseum.

The Bears showed their muscle by scoring 44 points in the paint.

Iowa State was led by Rasir Bolton, who scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the first half. Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and led the Cyclones with eight boards.

How It Happened

Baylor led 33-26 at the break. The Bears held an 18-16 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining, but started to take control by making four-straight shots in a 13-5 run to move ahead 31-21.

Bolton played a huge role and keeping the Cyclones within distance by scoring 14 first-half points thanks to 4-of-5 shooting from downtown.

The Cyclones trimmed the lead to four points early in the second half, as George Conditt IV scored on a couple of putbacks from offensive rebounds.

Haliburton connected on a pair of free throws with 12:55 remaining to cut the Bear lead to 44-39, but a questionable blocking call on Solomon Young elicited a technical foul on Cyclone head coach Steve Prohm. The Bears took advantage by scoring eight-straight points to ignite their 17-2 run.