Skilled To Work

Loess Hills Prairie See Harvest
October 2 from 5:30-7pm
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
Free and open to the public
goldenhillsrcd.org/prairieseed
6th Annual Siouxland Big Give
Oct. 3
Be on the lookout for various organizations
F.A.F.S.A. Help Night
October 5 at 5pm
South Sioux City Public Library Youth Dept.
Are you planning on going to college? Do you and your family need some help figuring out what to do? Is the FAFSA confounding you? Do you just want some help figuring it out? Come to the library. Ms. Donna can help you complete the FAFSA and also help you do some of the other parts of figuring out how to go to college.
Please register here: https://southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10995261
Magicman Cory Fravel
Oct. 5
Pre-Halloween Bash at Jolly’s on the River
Club 55+ Event
Tie Blankets for the shelter
Oct. 5 from 3-5pm
Come and tie blankets for shelter kids. Snacks and coffee will be provided. Sign up required. Form located on front table of Sergeant Bluff Rec. Center.
Sioux City Musketeers Home Opener
Oct. 6 at 7pm
Tyson Events Center
Tickets available at the Box Office
Swanky Chic Junk Boutique
October 6-7
Marriott Center in South Sioux City
Chops in the Church!
Oct. 7 from 5-7pm
Grilled Smoked Iowa Pork Chop Meal – $12
Grilled Hotdog Meal – $4
New Horizons United Church of Christ in Akron
10% of proceeds to Akron Lions Club
Dine-in, carry-out or free delivery in Akron city limits
Broken Toe Trail Run-Walk-Kid’s Fun Run
October 7th at 8am
Stone State Park in Sioux City
The “Broken Toe Trail Run/Walk 2023” online event form is now live on GetMeRegistered.com. Registration closes on 10/05/20 23at 11:59 PM.
Halloween at Hillview
October 7 from 6-8pm
Trick ‘r Treaters are invited to invade the campgrounds and beg for candy. Campers ae asked to hand out candy in exchange for free camping. Be sure to check out the haunted house at the Center before you leave.
4th Annual Creepy Camper Crawl Trick or Treat
October 7 from 5-8pm
Willow Creek Campground in Le Mars
Come join us as our campground is transformed into its own spooky Halloweentown…. All 60 of our campsites are decorated to the max and our campers are ready to share their treats with your littles…it’s a walk through event only as to ensure safety, parking in the upper East lot, be sure to register for door prizes and please note we are asking everyone to bring a non perishable food item to help stock the Rejoice food pantry
56th Annual Rainbow of Gems Show
October 7 & 8
9am-4pm on Saturday
10am-4pm on Sunday
Cottonwood Inn and Conference Center in South Sioux City. Free admission. There’ll be a gem mine, silent auction, door prizes and you can spin the wheel.
Outdoor Yoga Class
Oct. 11 from 5:30-7pm
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
Last outdoor yoga class of the year!~ If you enjoy yoga and nature, give this class a try! We will go for a short hike (about 1 mile roundtrip, moderate incline) to Mount Lucia and practice yoga with an incredible view! The yoga class is suitable for any level of yoga experience, even beginners. Please bring your own mat or towel and a water bottle. For more information, call 712-258-0838 or email ksandage@woodburyparks.org. This is a free class.
Tailgating for our Kids
October 13th
South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront
Starts at 5pm with cocktails, then dinner, live music and auction.
Purchase tickets by calling 712-293-4919
Benefiting the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services
Siouxland YMCA Fall Fest 2023
October 13 at 6pm
This event is filled with family fun for all ages.
YMCA in South Sioux City
Friday the 13th Trunk & Treat
October 13 from 4:30-6:30pm
Sunrise Retirement Community Trunk & Treat
Fall Fest – Free Art Making Workshop
Come to Fall Fest, a FREE event for the whole family on October 14! Learn about Las Calaveras, one of the most recognizable folk-art figures associated with Day of the Dead celebrations. Then make and take home your own colorful decoration!
Our art instructor will be demonstrating the project at 10:30, 11:00, and 11:30, so pick a time and come for the celebration!
712 Brew Fest
October 14 starting at Noon
Tyson Events Center
Sample over 100 beers
Fall Fest at the Market
Oct. 14 from 8-1pm
Sioux City’s Farmer’s Market
Below is a list/schedule of events happening on Oct. 14th.
Fall Fest at the Market – Fun Family Event
Pony Rides (West End) by Pixie’s Pony Tales LLC.*
Face Painting*
Children’s Costume Contest (12 and Under): Judging at 10:00 am – $25 1st Prize, $15 2nd Prize, $10 3rd Prize (East End)=
Pet Costume Contest: Judging at 10:30 am – Winner to receive a tasty basket of goodies. (East End)
Pumpkin Painting Booth: Buy a pumpkin at the market and paint it for free in the kid’s activities area (West End)
Kids Activity Area (West End)
Trick-or-Treating at the vendor booths
Vendor Specials throughout the Market
*There may be a small fee for these items but it’s sure to be a hoot of a good time.
Chili Cook-Off
October 15 from 10-4pm
Quimby City Park in Quimby, Iowa
Everyone invited to participate
Prizes will be awarded for Judge’s Choice, Crowd Favorite and Contestant’s Choice. All proceeds go towards new playground equipment for the City Park.
Free will donation
Please contact Kelsi Dalton for information 712-301-4204
Cone-Acopia Fall Fest
October 15 from 11-3pm
Cone Park
$10 per person
Hayrack rides, pumpkin catapult, coffee & beer tastings, live music, fall tubing, fall food and cider and crafts.
Club 55+ Event
Oct. 16th from 12-1pm
Phone Usage Class
Have questions about how to use your cellphone? Want to learn some trips and tricks for easier use? Come and learn some new skills. Bring your phone with you. Sign up required. Sign up sheet located in the Sergeant Bluff Rec. Center
Oogie Boogie Blast: Halloween Party
LaunchPAD Children’s Museum
Treats – Activities – Games – Prizes – Costume contest and More
Oct. 19 from 5:30-7pm
Club 55+ Event
Bingo!
Oct. 19 form 4-5pm
Will be playing BINGO the 3rd Thursday of each month. We will have all you need to come and play. Cost is $2 per game. Prizes given.
Sergeant Bluff Rec. Center
Artwalk 2023
October 19th is super spooky HALLOWEEN ARTWALK! Sioux City ARTWALK is a collaboration between the Sioux City Art Center and downtown art galleries, including Gallery 103, 3 Rivers Art Gallery, and Art SUX Gallery, bringing people together to experience exhibitions, local artists studios and work, and cultural events for FREE. Meet up with your friends at 5:30pm at the Sioux City Art Center! We’ll view artwork on display and have a few snacks and drinks to start. Then, we’ll move to the Ho-Chunk Centre to explore the artwork at Gallery 103 and 3 Rivers Art Gallery, then conclude the event as we visit Art SUX Gallery at 6:45pm for even MORE art! All along the way, enjoy libations (both adult and N/A versions available), appetizers, and desserts!
Afterward, venture around the corner to visit Brent and Paula at Vangarde Arts for Open Mic night! Friendly faces abound in Downtown on Thursday nights!
Flux Halloween Haunted House
Oct. 20 & 21
We are hosting a SPOOKTACULAR Haunted House this year. Purrrfect for the little ones! All that make it through will be rewarded….Muwhaha
Our haunted house is closed off room to room. Chose to enter any or all rooms of your choice!
Admission gets you into all rooms
$5 per child 12 & under
$2 adult
* Obstacle course room
* Sensory room (Monster Hair, Witch Fingers, eyeballs And more oh my!)
* Spider web room (Can you get through the web?!)
* Eye spy room
* Arts & crafts room
* Haunted Library (room is closed off to those who choose￼ to enter the scariest room in the building! Included in the admission fee)
All funds raised will go to Flux Dance Company a non profit youth dance company in Siouxland.
All You Can Eat Spaghetti Dinner
Oct. 21 from 4-7pm
Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Sioux City
Free Will Donation
Collage and Alcohol Ink with Paula Crandell
October 21 at 1pm
Sioux City Art Center
Try Sled Hockey!
Oct. 21 from 4:30-6pm
IBP Ice Rink
Training and equipment provided
Hockey is for EVERYONE!
Haunted Forest
Oct. 21 at 7pm
Jefferson, S.D.
Trunk or Treat
Oct. 22 from 1-2pm
Come join us for Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 22 at 1pm.
For those that want to bring their trunks, we need you too! Donate $10 and receive a box of candy to donate for trick or treating! Trick or treating will be in the parking lot west of the church.
St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sioux City
Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center
October 26 from 5-7pm
Free to attend
Variety of local businesses and candy
OVG360 is excited to welcome the return of the community Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center presented by MidAmerican Energy Company. The event will take place on Thursday, October 26 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm inside the Tyson Events Center. This spook-tacular event is family-friendly and free to the public to attend. At this Fall Favorite, over 30 different local businesses will be located around the Tyson Events Center handing out candy. Trick or Treating will be one-way throughout the building with the entrance located at the Primebank Box Office.
Dueling Pianos
October 26 at 7pm
Little Red Hen Theatre in Wakefield.
Sioux City’s Parks and Recreation Haunted Hike at Bacon Creek Park
Oct. 27 at 7pm
Dare to walk through the haunted woods at Bacon Creek. The short 1/2 mile hike may leave you breathless in more ways than just hiking (prepare for screams and jumps).
Register by: October 18, 2022
Dates: October 27 and 28, 2023
Ages: All
Fee: $10 per person (under 2 is free)
Location: Bacon Creek Park, 5015 Correctionville Rd. Due to popular demand and to keep the lines short, we are requiring tickets to be pre-purchased. Select one of the following session times:
7:00pm-7:30pm
7:30pm-8:00pm
8:00pm-8:30pm
8:30pm-9:00pm
9:00pm-9:30pm
Buy your tickets NOW by calling our Parks & Rec office at 712-279-6126, ext. 1 or by going online to https://webtrac.sioux-city.org/…/webtrac…/search.html
There’s Spook in the Air Day Out Camp
Oct. 27 from 9-4pm
LaunchPAD Children’s Museum
While school is out come to and get ready for Halloween with some spooky fun. There will be potions, goop, and maybe even Frankenstein’s brain! $50 members and $60 non-members. Grades K-5th. Students are required to bring a lunch. Register at www.launchpadmuseum.com
Trick-or-Treat Downtown Mapleton
Oct. 27 from 3:30-5pm
Halloween Party in the Park
Mapleton City Park starting at 5pm
Family Friendly event with costume parade, kids games, pictures and S’more Making.
Scary Haunted House
October 28 from 7-10pm
Mapleton City Park Shelter House
$5 wristband
Loyalty Car Club Trunk or Treat
October 28 from 5:30-7pm
Everyone is welcome
Mozak’s Furniture and Flooring in Sioux City
Halloween ComicFest at Acme!
Free comics for everyone!
October 28 at 11am
Who wants some FREE Comic Books! It’s time for ACME Halloween Fest 2023 at ACME Comics! ACME Comics is celebrating the Halloween season by giving away FREE comics to fans. This is the perfect opportunity to introduce friends and family to the many reasons why comics and comic shops are great! ACME is the perfect location to get into the spooktacular season: from zombies, vampires, monsters, aliens and more, ACME has it all when it comes to Halloween fun! FREE Comics from 11:00 to 3:00! Wear your costume for even more fun!
Club 55+ Event
Trick or Treat Trail
Oct. 28 from 4-5pm
Clubb 55 will have a table set up around the Rec Center trail. Bring your bowl of candy and a chair/blanket. See all the little kids dressed in their Halloween costumes. Chili Cookoff will take place after this from 5-6pm. Sergeant Bluff Rec. Center
Spooktacular Trunk or Treat and Family Concert
October 29th beginning at 6pm
Join us for an evening of sweet treats, family-friendly spooky music. Entry is free and costumes are encouraged.
Eppley Auditorium in Sioux City
Siouxland Mental Health Center
Trunk or Treat
Oct. 29 form 204pm
Get ready for a spooktacular experience at our Trunk or Treat event sponsored by Central Bank! Bring your little ghouls and goblins, where they can collect candy and treats from creatively decorated trunks. Our community of trunk decorators has gone all out to make this the most frightfully fun event of the season. Don’t forget to wear your best Halloween costume and join us for a night full of candy, costumes, and community spirit!
Spooktacular
October 29th
Trunk or Treat and Family Concert
Join us for an evening of sweet treats family-friendly spooky music. Entry is free and costumes are encouraged.
Starts at 6pm and concert at 7:30pm
Eppley Auditorium
4-H Halloween Party
October 29 at 3pm
his event is free for 4-H members that have enrolled and paid membership fees. $15.00 for non-members.
Must be registered by October 20,2023. (Limited Number of Spaces)
To register go to https://v2.4honline.com and look for events.
Grades 2 – 8
Pizza, Pumpkin Painting, Cookies, Costume Contest, and a Movie. You will decorate your own trick or treat bag and there will be trophies for the best costumes. There will even be some tricks and treats too!
“The fees for service will be used to offset direct expenses and to support the 4-H Youth Development Woodbury County Extension Program.”
This institution is an equal opportunity provider. For the full non-discrimination statement or accommodation inquiries, go to www.extension.iastate.edu/diversity/ext.
Cranksgiving 2023 – Food drive, Bike ride
Nov. 4 at 12pm
Cranksgiving is a food drive on two wheels. The ride is free, all you need is a bicycle, a backpack or bag, about $10-$20 to purchase food (or donate money!), and a bike lock. Prizes will be awarded for various categories!
Check-in will start at noon on November 4, at Union Hall Local 33 at 510 W 20th St.
Riders will head out at 1 pm and have until 3pm to purchase at least four food items or more from local grocery and convenience stores to give to the Food Bank of Siouxland.
Last year this event supplied over 2,000 meals to the Siouxland community let’s try to beat that this year.
Farmhouse Christmas
Nov. 4 from 10am-4pm
Nov. 5 from 12-4pm
Start your Holiday shopping early with Oak Tree Farm and Gardens at our Farmhouse Christmas event. Get your holiday decor, candles and more!
Fourth Annual Siouxland Inspirational and Historical Short Film Festival
Nov. 5 at 2pm
Betty Strong Encounter Center
The goal of the Siouxland Inspirational and Historical Film Festival is to showcase short films that are inspiring, heartwarming, thought-provoking, family-friendly and entertaining. The selection of films will contain professional and amateur short films running from 3 to 20 minutes.
Siouxland Filmmakers Club members have selected positive films with moral characters and clean-language dialogue, for a family-friendly event. The selection of films offers comedies, dramas, documentaries and historical topics. Attendees can vote for their favorite film for a People’s Choice Award. Top vote-getters will receive notification. (There will no cash prizes, but winners will still earn bragging rights!)
Revenues from this nonprofit Festival will be used to support Festival expenses and the Siouxland Filmmakers Club. All decisions by the video-screening committee and the People’s Choice votes will be final.
Admission is free and a reception will follow the program.
That Arena Rock Show
Nov. 17th at 8pm
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Annual Holiday Collections Craft Fair
Nov. 18 from 9am-5pm
Nov. 19 from 10a-4pm
Tyson Events Center
Reliving RUSH
Nov. 18 at 9pm
The Marquee in Sioux City
Tickets $15 in advance
Reserved and VIP Tables available
Homestead Holidays
December 1st at 5pm
Take a walk through the homestead site at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve and enjoy all the Christmas lights. This is a free and enjoyable event for all ages. Santa may even show up! Stop by every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from December 1-24 and take a step back in time and experience the beautiful lights!
The Prince Experience
Dec. 2 at 8pm
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City
Must be 21 or older
Journey with Special Guest TOTO
Feb. 28 at 7:30pm
Tyson Events Center