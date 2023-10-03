Skilled To Work

Loess Hills Prairie See Harvest

October 2 from 5:30-7pm

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Free and open to the public

goldenhillsrcd.org/prairieseed

6th Annual Siouxland Big Give

Oct. 3

Be on the lookout for various organizations

F.A.F.S.A. Help Night

October 5 at 5pm

South Sioux City Public Library Youth Dept.

Are you planning on going to college? Do you and your family need some help figuring out what to do? Is the FAFSA confounding you? Do you just want some help figuring it out? Come to the library. Ms. Donna can help you complete the FAFSA and also help you do some of the other parts of figuring out how to go to college.

Please register here: https://southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10995261

Magicman Cory Fravel

Oct. 5

Pre-Halloween Bash at Jolly’s on the River

Club 55+ Event

Tie Blankets for the shelter

Oct. 5 from 3-5pm

Come and tie blankets for shelter kids. Snacks and coffee will be provided. Sign up required. Form located on front table of Sergeant Bluff Rec. Center.

Sioux City Musketeers Home Opener

Oct. 6 at 7pm

Tyson Events Center

Tickets available at the Box Office

Swanky Chic Junk Boutique

October 6-7

Marriott Center in South Sioux City

Chops in the Church!

Oct. 7 from 5-7pm

Grilled Smoked Iowa Pork Chop Meal – $12

Grilled Hotdog Meal – $4

New Horizons United Church of Christ in Akron

10% of proceeds to Akron Lions Club

Dine-in, carry-out or free delivery in Akron city limits

Broken Toe Trail Run-Walk-Kid’s Fun Run

October 7th at 8am

Stone State Park in Sioux City

The “Broken Toe Trail Run/Walk 2023” online event form is now live on GetMeRegistered.com. Registration closes on 10/05/20 23at 11:59 PM.

Halloween at Hillview

October 7 from 6-8pm

Trick ‘r Treaters are invited to invade the campgrounds and beg for candy. Campers ae asked to hand out candy in exchange for free camping. Be sure to check out the haunted house at the Center before you leave.

4th Annual Creepy Camper Crawl Trick or Treat

October 7 from 5-8pm

Willow Creek Campground in Le Mars

Come join us as our campground is transformed into its own spooky Halloweentown…. All 60 of our campsites are decorated to the max and our campers are ready to share their treats with your littles…it’s a walk through event only as to ensure safety, parking in the upper East lot, be sure to register for door prizes and please note we are asking everyone to bring a non perishable food item to help stock the Rejoice food pantry

56th Annual Rainbow of Gems Show

October 7 & 8

9am-4pm on Saturday

10am-4pm on Sunday

Cottonwood Inn and Conference Center in South Sioux City. Free admission. There’ll be a gem mine, silent auction, door prizes and you can spin the wheel.

Outdoor Yoga Class

Oct. 11 from 5:30-7pm

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Last outdoor yoga class of the year!~ If you enjoy yoga and nature, give this class a try! We will go for a short hike (about 1 mile roundtrip, moderate incline) to Mount Lucia and practice yoga with an incredible view! The yoga class is suitable for any level of yoga experience, even beginners. Please bring your own mat or towel and a water bottle. For more information, call 712-258-0838 or email ksandage@woodburyparks.org. This is a free class.

Tailgating for our Kids

October 13th

South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront

Starts at 5pm with cocktails, then dinner, live music and auction.

Purchase tickets by calling 712-293-4919

Benefiting the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services

Siouxland YMCA Fall Fest 2023

October 13 at 6pm

This event is filled with family fun for all ages.

YMCA in South Sioux City

Friday the 13th Trunk & Treat

October 13 from 4:30-6:30pm

Sunrise Retirement Community Trunk & Treat

Fall Fest – Free Art Making Workshop

Come to Fall Fest, a FREE event for the whole family on October 14! Learn about Las Calaveras, one of the most recognizable folk-art figures associated with Day of the Dead celebrations. Then make and take home your own colorful decoration!

Our art instructor will be demonstrating the project at 10:30, 11:00, and 11:30, so pick a time and come for the celebration!

712 Brew Fest

October 14 starting at Noon

Tyson Events Center

Sample over 100 beers

Fall Fest at the Market

Oct. 14 from 8-1pm

Sioux City’s Farmer’s Market

Below is a list/schedule of events happening on Oct. 14th.

Fall Fest at the Market – Fun Family Event

Pony Rides (West End) by Pixie’s Pony Tales LLC.*

Face Painting*

Children’s Costume Contest (12 and Under): Judging at 10:00 am – $25 1st Prize, $15 2nd Prize, $10 3rd Prize (East End)=

Pet Costume Contest: Judging at 10:30 am – Winner to receive a tasty basket of goodies. (East End)

Pumpkin Painting Booth: Buy a pumpkin at the market and paint it for free in the kid’s activities area (West End)

Kids Activity Area (West End)

Trick-or-Treating at the vendor booths

Vendor Specials throughout the Market

*There may be a small fee for these items but it’s sure to be a hoot of a good time.

Chili Cook-Off

October 15 from 10-4pm

Quimby City Park in Quimby, Iowa

Everyone invited to participate

Prizes will be awarded for Judge’s Choice, Crowd Favorite and Contestant’s Choice. All proceeds go towards new playground equipment for the City Park.

Free will donation

Please contact Kelsi Dalton for information 712-301-4204

Cone-Acopia Fall Fest

October 15 from 11-3pm

Cone Park

$10 per person

Hayrack rides, pumpkin catapult, coffee & beer tastings, live music, fall tubing, fall food and cider and crafts.

Club 55+ Event

Oct. 16th from 12-1pm

Phone Usage Class

Have questions about how to use your cellphone? Want to learn some trips and tricks for easier use? Come and learn some new skills. Bring your phone with you. Sign up required. Sign up sheet located in the Sergeant Bluff Rec. Center

Oogie Boogie Blast: Halloween Party

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum

Treats – Activities – Games – Prizes – Costume contest and More

Oct. 19 from 5:30-7pm

Club 55+ Event

Bingo!

Oct. 19 form 4-5pm

Will be playing BINGO the 3rd Thursday of each month. We will have all you need to come and play. Cost is $2 per game. Prizes given.

Sergeant Bluff Rec. Center

Artwalk 2023

October 19th is super spooky HALLOWEEN ARTWALK! Sioux City ARTWALK is a collaboration between the Sioux City Art Center and downtown art galleries, including Gallery 103, 3 Rivers Art Gallery, and Art SUX Gallery, bringing people together to experience exhibitions, local artists studios and work, and cultural events for FREE. Meet up with your friends at 5:30pm at the Sioux City Art Center! We’ll view artwork on display and have a few snacks and drinks to start. Then, we’ll move to the Ho-Chunk Centre to explore the artwork at Gallery 103 and 3 Rivers Art Gallery, then conclude the event as we visit Art SUX Gallery at 6:45pm for even MORE art! All along the way, enjoy libations (both adult and N/A versions available), appetizers, and desserts!

Afterward, venture around the corner to visit Brent and Paula at Vangarde Arts for Open Mic night! Friendly faces abound in Downtown on Thursday nights!

Flux Halloween Haunted House

Oct. 20 & 21

We are hosting a SPOOKTACULAR Haunted House this year. Purrrfect for the little ones! All that make it through will be rewarded….Muwhaha

Our haunted house is closed off room to room. Chose to enter any or all rooms of your choice!

Admission gets you into all rooms

$5 per child 12 & under

$2 adult

* Obstacle course room

* Sensory room (Monster Hair, Witch Fingers, eyeballs And more oh my!)

* Spider web room (Can you get through the web?!)

* Eye spy room

* Arts & crafts room

* Haunted Library (room is closed off to those who choose￼ to enter the scariest room in the building! Included in the admission fee)

All funds raised will go to Flux Dance Company a non profit youth dance company in Siouxland.

All You Can Eat Spaghetti Dinner

Oct. 21 from 4-7pm

Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Sioux City

Free Will Donation

Collage and Alcohol Ink with Paula Crandell

October 21 at 1pm

Sioux City Art Center

Try Sled Hockey!

Oct. 21 from 4:30-6pm

IBP Ice Rink

Training and equipment provided

Hockey is for EVERYONE!

Haunted Forest

Oct. 21 at 7pm

Jefferson, S.D.

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 22 from 1-2pm

Come join us for Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 22 at 1pm.

For those that want to bring their trunks, we need you too! Donate $10 and receive a box of candy to donate for trick or treating! Trick or treating will be in the parking lot west of the church.

St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sioux City

Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center

October 26 from 5-7pm

Free to attend

Variety of local businesses and candy

OVG360 is excited to welcome the return of the community Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center presented by MidAmerican Energy Company. The event will take place on Thursday, October 26 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm inside the Tyson Events Center. This spook-tacular event is family-friendly and free to the public to attend. At this Fall Favorite, over 30 different local businesses will be located around the Tyson Events Center handing out candy. Trick or Treating will be one-way throughout the building with the entrance located at the Primebank Box Office.

Dueling Pianos

October 26 at 7pm

Little Red Hen Theatre in Wakefield.

Sioux City’s Parks and Recreation Haunted Hike at Bacon Creek Park

Oct. 27 at 7pm

Dare to walk through the haunted woods at Bacon Creek. The short 1/2 mile hike may leave you breathless in more ways than just hiking (prepare for screams and jumps).

Register by: October 18, 2022

Dates: October 27 and 28, 2023

Ages: All

Fee: $10 per person (under 2 is free)

Location: Bacon Creek Park, 5015 Correctionville Rd. Due to popular demand and to keep the lines short, we are requiring tickets to be pre-purchased. Select one of the following session times:

7:00pm-7:30pm

7:30pm-8:00pm

8:00pm-8:30pm

8:30pm-9:00pm

9:00pm-9:30pm

Buy your tickets NOW by calling our Parks & Rec office at 712-279-6126, ext. 1 or by going online to https://webtrac.sioux-city.org/…/webtrac…/search.html

There’s Spook in the Air Day Out Camp

Oct. 27 from 9-4pm

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum

While school is out come to and get ready for Halloween with some spooky fun. There will be potions, goop, and maybe even Frankenstein’s brain! $50 members and $60 non-members. Grades K-5th. Students are required to bring a lunch. Register at www.launchpadmuseum.com

Trick-or-Treat Downtown Mapleton

Oct. 27 from 3:30-5pm

Halloween Party in the Park

Mapleton City Park starting at 5pm

Family Friendly event with costume parade, kids games, pictures and S’more Making.

Scary Haunted House

October 28 from 7-10pm

Mapleton City Park Shelter House

$5 wristband

Loyalty Car Club Trunk or Treat

October 28 from 5:30-7pm

Everyone is welcome

Mozak’s Furniture and Flooring in Sioux City

Halloween ComicFest at Acme!

Free comics for everyone!

October 28 at 11am

Who wants some FREE Comic Books! It’s time for ACME Halloween Fest 2023 at ACME Comics! ACME Comics is celebrating the Halloween season by giving away FREE comics to fans. This is the perfect opportunity to introduce friends and family to the many reasons why comics and comic shops are great! ACME is the perfect location to get into the spooktacular season: from zombies, vampires, monsters, aliens and more, ACME has it all when it comes to Halloween fun! FREE Comics from 11:00 to 3:00! Wear your costume for even more fun!

Club 55+ Event

Trick or Treat Trail

Oct. 28 from 4-5pm

Clubb 55 will have a table set up around the Rec Center trail. Bring your bowl of candy and a chair/blanket. See all the little kids dressed in their Halloween costumes. Chili Cookoff will take place after this from 5-6pm. Sergeant Bluff Rec. Center

Spooktacular Trunk or Treat and Family Concert

October 29th beginning at 6pm

Join us for an evening of sweet treats, family-friendly spooky music. Entry is free and costumes are encouraged.

Eppley Auditorium in Sioux City

Siouxland Mental Health Center

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 29 form 204pm

Get ready for a spooktacular experience at our Trunk or Treat event sponsored by Central Bank! Bring your little ghouls and goblins, where they can collect candy and treats from creatively decorated trunks. Our community of trunk decorators has gone all out to make this the most frightfully fun event of the season. Don’t forget to wear your best Halloween costume and join us for a night full of candy, costumes, and community spirit!

Spooktacular

October 29th

Trunk or Treat and Family Concert

Join us for an evening of sweet treats family-friendly spooky music. Entry is free and costumes are encouraged.

Starts at 6pm and concert at 7:30pm

Eppley Auditorium

4-H Halloween Party

October 29 at 3pm

his event is free for 4-H members that have enrolled and paid membership fees. $15.00 for non-members.

Must be registered by October 20,2023. (Limited Number of Spaces)

To register go to https://v2.4honline.com and look for events.

Grades 2 – 8

Pizza, Pumpkin Painting, Cookies, Costume Contest, and a Movie. You will decorate your own trick or treat bag and there will be trophies for the best costumes. There will even be some tricks and treats too!

“The fees for service will be used to offset direct expenses and to support the 4-H Youth Development Woodbury County Extension Program.”

This institution is an equal opportunity provider. For the full non-discrimination statement or accommodation inquiries, go to www.extension.iastate.edu/diversity/ext.

Cranksgiving 2023 – Food drive, Bike ride

Nov. 4 at 12pm

Cranksgiving is a food drive on two wheels. The ride is free, all you need is a bicycle, a backpack or bag, about $10-$20 to purchase food (or donate money!), and a bike lock. Prizes will be awarded for various categories!

Check-in will start at noon on November 4, at Union Hall Local 33 at 510 W 20th St.

Riders will head out at 1 pm and have until 3pm to purchase at least four food items or more from local grocery and convenience stores to give to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Last year this event supplied over 2,000 meals to the Siouxland community let’s try to beat that this year.

Farmhouse Christmas

Nov. 4 from 10am-4pm

Nov. 5 from 12-4pm

Start your Holiday shopping early with Oak Tree Farm and Gardens at our Farmhouse Christmas event. Get your holiday decor, candles and more!

Fourth Annual Siouxland Inspirational and Historical Short Film Festival

Nov. 5 at 2pm

Betty Strong Encounter Center

The goal of the Siouxland Inspirational and Historical Film Festival is to showcase short films that are inspiring, heartwarming, thought-provoking, family-friendly and entertaining. The selection of films will contain professional and amateur short films running from 3 to 20 minutes.

Siouxland Filmmakers Club members have selected positive films with moral characters and clean-language dialogue, for a family-friendly event. The selection of films offers comedies, dramas, documentaries and historical topics. Attendees can vote for their favorite film for a People’s Choice Award. Top vote-getters will receive notification. (There will no cash prizes, but winners will still earn bragging rights!)

Revenues from this nonprofit Festival will be used to support Festival expenses and the Siouxland Filmmakers Club. All decisions by the video-screening committee and the People’s Choice votes will be final.

Admission is free and a reception will follow the program.

That Arena Rock Show

Nov. 17th at 8pm

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Annual Holiday Collections Craft Fair

Nov. 18 from 9am-5pm

Nov. 19 from 10a-4pm

Tyson Events Center

Reliving RUSH

Nov. 18 at 9pm

The Marquee in Sioux City

Tickets $15 in advance

Reserved and VIP Tables available

Homestead Holidays

December 1st at 5pm

Take a walk through the homestead site at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve and enjoy all the Christmas lights. This is a free and enjoyable event for all ages. Santa may even show up! Stop by every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from December 1-24 and take a step back in time and experience the beautiful lights!

The Prince Experience

Dec. 2 at 8pm

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City

Must be 21 or older

Journey with Special Guest TOTO

Feb. 28 at 7:30pm

Tyson Events Center