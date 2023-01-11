Siouxland’s Remarkable Women

Thank you for your nominations for our Remarkable Women contest! We’re currently going through those to select four finalists as we approach International Women’s Month in March.

KCAU 9 looks forward to recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

KCAU 9 will celebrate local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

In March, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year Award. One local winner will be selected to earn a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Los Angeles.

For the time being, see KCAU 9’s previous coverage of Remarkable Women here or read about other Remarkable Women all across the nation below.