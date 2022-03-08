Siouxland’s Remarkable Women for 2022

Lisa Mileage Hawarden, Iowa She has spent more than 30 years in healthcare helping Siouxlanders as well as her own daughter. Read More…

KCAU 9 wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, KCAU 9 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named Siouxland’s Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

