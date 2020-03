With many Siouxland restaurants closed to dine-in customers, we know that it is our friends, family, and colleagues that are the ones being affected by these unprecedented times. KCAU 9, we know it is important to support our local businesses. With that in mind, below is a list of restaurants across Siouxland that are open and still serving food through either delivery or curbside pickup.

Support our community!

Get local!

If your business is not listed, complete the form at the bottom of this page.

Name County City Hours Services The Don$ Sports Bar & Grill Dakota South Sioux City Sunday-Wednesday 11a-12a Thursday-Saturday 11a-2a Carry Out & Delivery El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant Dakota South Sioux City Sunday-Thursday 10a-9p Friday-Saturday 10a-10p Delivery Doosky’s East Plymouth Kingsley Monday-Sunday 4p-9p Carry Out & Delivery Nederlanders Grill Sioux Orange City Monday-Thursday 11a-8p Friday 11a-9p Saturday 6a-9p Carry Out & Delivery Graham’s Grill & Pub Union North Sioux City Monday-Saturday 11a-10p Closed Sundays Carry Out Spink Family Restaurant Union Elk Point Wednesday-Saturday 7a-9p Sunday 8a-8p Tuesday 7a-2p Closed Mondays Carry Out Cup O Joy Union Dakota Dunes Monday-Friday 6a-3:30p Saturday 7a-2p Closed Sundays Carry Out & Delivery Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant Woodbury Sioux City Monday-Sunday 7a-7p Carry Out Brightside Café & Deli Woodbury Sioux City Monday-Saturday 8a-3p Sunday 9a-2p Carry Out & Delivery King Sea Woodbury Sioux City Monday-Thursday & Sunday 11a-9:30 Friday-Saturday 11a-10p Closed Tuesdays Carry Out & Delivery Shahi India Grill Woodbury Sioux City Tuesday-Sunday 11a-2:30p For Lunch Tuesday- Sunday 5p-9:30p For Dinner Carry Out & Delivery The Stirring Woodbury Correctionville Monday-Thursday 6:30a-12p Friday 6:30a-4p Saturday 8a-2p Carry Out & Delivery Harvey’s Woodbury Sioux City Monday-Friday 6a-8p Saturday-Sunday 9a-6p Carry Out Elilly Woodbury Sioux City Tuesday-Sunday 10a-10p Carry Out Pizza Post Woodbury Sloan Monday-Saturday 11a-10p Sunday 2p-10p Carry Out & Delivery Eddie’s Tavern Woodbury Sergeant Bluff Monday-Sunday 11a-2a Carry Out M’s on Fourth Woodbury Sioux City Tuesday-Friday 4p-8p Saturday 4p-10p Closed Sundays & Mondays Carry Out Shrank’s Bar & Grill Woodbury Sloan & Danbury Monday-Saturday 10a-2a Sunday 4p-2a Carry Out Mateo Kitchen & Catering Woodbury Sergeant Bluff Monday-Friday 10a-8p Saturday 10a-7p Closed Sundays Carry Out & Delivery