Siouxland Forecast: February 13, 2020

Tonight will be bitterly cold once again with Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Warnings for northeastern communities lasting through 10 AM Friday. Feels-like temperatures are going to run between -20° and -35° through the overnight period! Put on extra layers, hats, & gloves to combat the cold if you must go out. The low in Sioux City overnight will be -1°.

We don’t have to wait long for things to get better! We’ll have nice sunny skies on Valentine’s Day with a high of 35°. Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant too with highs in the low to mid 40s.

A mix of precipitation is possible beginning late Sunday night and lasting through Monday. We’ll see temperatures chill off a touch after that with highs in the 20s & 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday of the coming week.