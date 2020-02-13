 

Siouxland Forecast: February 13, 2020

Tonight will be bitterly cold once again with Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Warnings for northeastern communities lasting through 10 AM Friday. Feels-like temperatures are going to run between -20° and -35° through the overnight period! Put on extra layers, hats, & gloves to combat the cold if you must go out. The low in Sioux City overnight will be -1°.

We don’t have to wait long for things to get better! We’ll have nice sunny skies on Valentine’s Day with a high of 35°. Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant too with highs in the low to mid 40s.

A mix of precipitation is possible beginning late Sunday night and lasting through Monday. We’ll see temperatures chill off a touch after that with highs in the 20s & 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday of the coming week.

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories