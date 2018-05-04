Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Ag News
Washington
Politics
Veterans Voices
Flood
Cybersafe
Weird News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Farmers see some relief from USDA
Top Stories
Murder trial in Mollie Tibbetts case delayed until November
Canadian company expands plans for former Cabela’s property in Nebraska
South Dakota’s teacher pay raise plan struggles to deliver
Oskaloosa man charged with murder after baby in his care dies
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Guest Weather
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Great Bear Camera
Stensland Dairy Calving Barn
Lehrman Simmentals Calving Barn
Top Stories
Afternoon Forecast: Jun. 21, 2019
Afternoon Forecast: Jun. 20, 2019
Bellvue homes to be razed from flooding, but it’s uncertain who will pay the bill
Three serious Missouri River levee breaches in Iowa closed
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL
Big Race – Indy
Lifestyle
Cooking with Fareway
About Us
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Health News
Mental Wellness Wednesday
Contests
Scott’s BBQ Forecast Sweepstakes
Jobs
Community
Local Events
Hometown Heroes
Lottery
Pet Of The Week
Simply Siouxland
Search
Search
Search
Big Race - INDY
Gallery: 2018 Indianapolis 500
Will Power and Penske win the Indianapolis 500
Carpenter takes top starting spot at Indy 500 for 3rd time
Watch: Speeds top 230 mph during “Fast Friday” Indy 500 practice
Rahal, Kanaan, Andretti lead third day of Indianapolis 500 practice
More Big Race - INDY Headlines
Marco Andretti leads field on 2nd day of Indy 500 practice
Helio gets up to speed by pacing Indianapolis 500 practice
IndyCar’s young drivers could become new faces of series
Familiar faces, fond farewells and bumping headline Indy lineup
Indy Memories: Danica makes history in her first Indy 500
Indy Memories: A.J Foyt takes last win for a front-engine car
Gallery: Danica takes refresher test
Gallery: Photos from first practice session
Castroneves’ desire to join four-time winner club stronger than ever
Ageless Kanaan sets pace in Indianapolis test