What are the top-rated Sol de Janeiro products?

Sol de Janeiro is a Brazilian-inspired beauty brand that offers a luxurious range of body care, fragrance and hair care products made with sustainably sourced ingredients from the Amazon rain forest. The brand uses gourmand fragrances, soothing plant butters, exfoliating tropical fruit acids and nourishing oils to keep your skin and hair looking healthy, hydrated and smelling delicious.

Being a cruelty-free company with mostly vegan options, Sol de Janeiro creates clean products that are free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates. If you’re looking to give your whole body some tropical TLC or transport your senses to the sultry beaches of Rio, here’s a roundup of the 10 best products from the brand.

Best Sol de Janeiro products

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream

The brand’s most iconic product, the Bum Bum Cream is not just a cult classic — it delivers solid results too. Packed with caffeine-rich guarana extract, its fast-absorbing formula helps visibly smooth and tighten skin that’s lost firmness. Thanks to ingredients like coconut oil, acai oil and cupuacu butter, it also leaves your skin soft and glowing. The cream has a tropical scent of vanilla and pistachio and even comes with a bit of shimmer in it.

Sold by Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel

Elevate your bathing routine with this creamy shower gel that gently cleanses and nourishes your skin with a blend of acai, cupuacu butter and coconut oil. Its rich formula feels silky smooth and doesn’t strip the skin of its natural oils or leave behind a residue. With notes of pistachio, vanilla and salted caramel, this shower gel has a deliciously sweet scent that lasts all day. It’s great for all skin types and also makes an excellent shaving cream.

Sold by Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Triple Brazilian Butter Hair Repair Treatment Mask

This mighty hair mask contains a medley of Brazilian butters like cupuacu, murumuru and tucuma to deliver intensive hydration and nourishment to thirsty hair without weighing it down. It claims to mend up to 96% of split ends in as little as one use and helps restore hair damage owing to its Sol Seal Technology. It works well as a weekly mask to add life back to dull, damaged hair. All you have to do is leave it on for ten minutes after shampooing. If you have textured or long hair, the brand recommends leaving it on for longer.

Sold by Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair and Body Fragrance Mist

Sol de Janeiro received such wide recognition for its Bum Bum cream that it decided to make a fragrance as a complement to it. An amazing summer essential and handbag must-have, this refreshing body mist smells like sunshine in a bottle. It’s bursting with an alluring pistachio and salted caramel scent that can be effortlessly sprayed on your body, hair and lingerie for a sweet freshness that lasts all day

Sold by Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream with Collagen and Squalene

If you’re looking for a luxe body cream that targets the loss of skin elasticity and firmness, this collagen-rich, plant-based formula is certainly worth a try. It has a beautiful floral scent with notes of Brazilian jasmine and pink grapefruit, and is infused with cacay oil and squalene to promote cell turnover, so your skin looks and feels firmer, plumper and smoother. Massage it in circular motions to create warmth for better absorption.

Sold by Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Cream with Vitamin C

Infused with fruit-derived AHAs and vitamin C, this rejuvenating body cream gently exfoliates the skin to smooth out texture and reveal bright, radiant skin. Its scent lasts for hours and contains warm, rich notes of black amber, vanilla, plum, and jasmine — the perfect ratio of floral and fruit. Massage it on rough, bumpy patches and areas prone to ingrown hairs for brighter, smoother, healthier-looking skin.

Sold by Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Refreshing Dry Shampoo

The Brazilian Joia dry shampoo reduces the need to wash your hair too often and extends the life of your favorite style or blowout without leaving behind a sticky residue or stiffness. Scented like the brand’s signature Cheirosa ’62 fragrance, it contains a blend of strategic ingredients like Brazilian kaolin clay, rice starch and provitamin B5 to eliminate grease and add an airy volume to limp strands.

Sold by Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter

The perfect companion to soft, supple lips and a handbag essential, this lip butter melts into the lips for an instant dose of hydration, thanks to Sol de Janeiro’s signature blend of cupuacu butter, acai oil and coconut oil. Its formula is rich in fatty acids to help restore the skin’s elasticity and leave you with a smoother pout. The multi-tasking treatment can also be blended onto the high points of the face for a natural-looking glow.

Sold by Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Anti-Frizz Hair Oil

Restore a lustrous shine to your hair with this nourishing hair oil from Sol de Janeiro. Its nutrient-rich formula features a mix of Brazilian oils and is designed to make the hair healthier and more manageable by fighting frizz, adding shine and protecting it against damage from heat. You can use it on dry or wet hair to achieve shiny, bouncy hair that’s scented with the delicious aroma of the iconic Cheirosa ’62 fragrance.

Sold by Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil

Enjoy a year-round sun-kissed glow with this luxurious skincare oil that pampers your skin while leaving it with a natural radiance. Its hydrating formula includes the brand’s signature Brazilian beauty blend of cupuacu butter, coconut oil and acai oil to soften the skin and keep it looking youthful. It comes in three colors for a visibly gorgeous glow for all skin tones and can be used on both the face and body.

Sold by Sephora

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Esha Saxena writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.