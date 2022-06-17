Do you really need a stand mixer?

Stand mixers have been a kitchen favorite since the early 1900s. They are true stalwart appliances that can perform various heavy-duty tasks ranging from mixing batter to making pasta. However, when the pandemic came along, these essential countertop appliances became even more popular. There was even a time when supply lagged behind demand. However, this is no longer an issue. If you’ve been waiting for your chance to buy exactly what you wanted, now is the time.

What is a stand mixer?

Just like it sounds, a stand mixer is a mixer on a stand. This, however, is an oversimplification of the versatile appliance because it leads you to believe that all it does is give your hand a rest so that you can mix more batter. But a stand mixer can do so much more and performs better than other options, such as a hand mixer.

What are the advantages of having a stand mixer?

Heavy-duty performance

Stand mixers are designed to handle larger batches and be more powerful than hand mixers. An average mixing bowl might be 3 or 4 quarts, but stand mixers can be 5, 6 or more quarts. The motor is also tough enough to handle the thickest dough for longer mixing times without fear of burning out.

Greater variety of speeds

A typical hand mixer may only have a handful of speeds, while most stand mixers have 10 speeds. The higher-end models may even have 12 speeds. The greater the variety of speeds that your mixer has, the wider the range of recipes you can successfully make.

Versatile tasks

Stand mixers are for more than just mixing. You can use this appliance to grind meat, make pasta and more. If you have a variety of tasks to perform in the kitchen, a stand mixer is an excellent choice.

Hands-free operation

With a hand mixer, one hand is on the bowl and the other is on the mixer, so it pretty much ties you up until you are done with the task. When using a stand mixer, you are often free to perform other cooking tasks while the mixer is doing its thing.

Always ready

Unlike a hand mixer that is kept hidden away in a drawer, you can keep under the counter if you have room. This means that a stand mixer is readily available whenever you want to use it.

What can a stand mixer do?

A stand mixer can perform many common kitchen tasks, making it an indispensable countertop appliance. To give you an idea of just how versatile this machine is, here are just a few things a stand mixer can do:

Mix potatoes

Shred meat and poultry

Make guacamole

Mix ground beef for meatballs

Make pasta

Whip meringue

Make egg salad

Mix granola

Make bread and pizza dough

Whip cream

Mix batter

Make tortillas

Mix frosting

Make orange juice

Scramble eggs

Make peanut butter

Best stand mixers

KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

This is a high-end stand mixer from a company whose name is synonymous with stand mixers. The six-quart bowl is suitable for large or small batches and it has 10 speeds that allow you to perform nearly any mixer task. The mixer comes with a coated flat beater, a coated power knead, a spiral dough hook, a wire whip and a pouring shield.

Sold by Amazon and KitchenAid

Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5 Quart Stand Mixer

Cuisinart’s 5.5-quart stand mixer has a powerful 500-watt motor, die-cast metal construction and 12 speeds. The mixer also has a tilt-back head for convenience, is BPA-free and comes with a three-year warranty.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, Home Depot and Macy’s

KitchenAid 2022 Color of the Year Beetroot Stand Mixer

This model comes in KitchenAid’s stand mixer color of the year. Besides the eye-catching purple, it has both three- and five-quart bowls so you can easily make small or large batches. The pouring spout fits securely on the bowls to reduce countertop spills.

Sold by KitchenAid

Hamilton Beach 7 Speed 4-Quart Stand Mixer

This offering from Hamilton Beach has seven speeds and comes with a 4-quart bowl. The model is fully hands-free, with no scraping needed. The planetary mixing creates an even consistency every time, while the non-slip feet ensure the unit doesn’t slide around during operation.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

KitchenAid 2021 Color of the Year Honey Stand Mixer

If you like a deal, this honey-colored option from last year has all the same features as this year’s model, but it is available at a discount. It has 10 speeds and is compatible with 10 KitchenAid attachments that expand the unit’s functionality.

Sold by KitchenAid

Hamilton Beach 6 Speed Stand Mixer

Hamilton beach’s six-speed mixer has a 3.5-quart bowl and a 300-watt motor. It comes with three mixing attachments (flat beater, whisk and dough hook) and features a tilt-up head for convenience.

Sold by Kohl’s and Wayfair

DASH 6-Speed 2.5-Quart Stand Mixer

If you only need a small mixer, this 2.5-quart model from Dash will be sufficient. It has six speeds, a classic design and comes in various colors. Purchase includes a stainless steel bowl, a wire whip, a dough hook, two beaters and more.

Sold by Wayfair

Hamilton Beach Classic Stand and Hand Mixer

This mixer offers both the convenience of a stand mixer and the freedom of a handheld mixer. It is lightweight and comes with a four-quart bowl. The innovative shift and stir feature rotates the bowl during operation to ensure you have thorough mixing.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

