While traveling is daunting, even for seasoned commuters, taking a baby along adds more uncertainty and stressful situations. It requires more patience, more rest stops and more stuff. Whether you’re traveling in an airplane, car or train, preparation is the key to a successful trip with a baby. However, knowing what essentials to bring without overpacking is easier said than done. To help parents and caregivers have a successful and enjoyable trip with their baby, BestReviews baby and child expert Dr. Aimee Ketchum offers tips and convenient products.

Expert tips for traveling with a baby

As a pediatric occupational therapist with over 24 years of experience in pediatrics and a mother, Ketchum is experienced in traveling with children and knowing what babies love. Here are her tips for traveling with a baby.

Ask for help: “ Traveling with a baby can be challenging and exhausting, whether you are traveling by car, train or airplane. If you can have someone with you to help, that is great. It is very helpful to have someone to share the driving while one of you sits in the backseat with the child, or it is great to have another set of hands in the airport and on the plane.”

Traveling with a baby can be challenging and exhausting, whether you are traveling by car, train or airplane. If you can have someone with you to help, that is great. It is very helpful to have someone to share the driving while one of you sits in the backseat with the child, or it is great to have another set of hands in the airport and on the plane.” Pack light: “If you are traveling alone, think of convenience. Pack as lightly as you can so you are not trying to carry a ton of luggage and a baby. Be sure to pack a baby sling or baby carrier. A stroller is heavy and bulky, so if you can get away with a baby carrier, you will be hands-free and can still carry a backpack over your shoulder and pull a suitcase behind you.”

“If you are traveling alone, think of convenience. Pack as lightly as you can so you are not trying to carry a ton of luggage and a baby. Be sure to pack a baby sling or baby carrier. A stroller is heavy and bulky, so if you can get away with a baby carrier, you will be hands-free and can still carry a backpack over your shoulder and pull a suitcase behind you.” Let them explore: Babies are interested in any new thing around them whether they’re staring out of the window, watching trains go by or surrounded by people in a bustling airport. While it may not always be possible, let your little one explore their new surroundings and discover what the tray table does or the crinkling sounds the bag of peanuts makes.

Best products for traveling with a baby

BabyBjörn Baby Carrier Mini

Instead of a cumbersome stroller, opt for a carrier to keep your baby close. This baby carrier model is lightweight, intuitive to use and makes it simple to take baby in and out alone. It’s suitable for newborns and babies up to 24 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

CoziGo Sleep And Sun Protection Cover

Travel can include a lot of germs. This CoziGo cover protects babies from germs, sun, wind and cold. It effortlessly slides onto a stroller or car seat and unzips to access your baby easily. Plus, it packs up into a small case for convenient travel.

Sold by CoziGo

Taf Toys Musical Car Seat Activity Center

Keeping a baby happy and occupied might be the most challenging part of travel. This car seat activity center includes a mirror for babies who love gazing at their faces. It also features interactive components for babies’ hands and feet to keep them busy in the back seat during long trips.

Sold by Amazon

Protect Life Travel First Aid Kit

Boo-boos happen on the go too, and this travel first aid kit includes everything from bandages to thermometer strips to some basic ointments. You don’t want to get caught without simple first aid supplies, especially while traveling, and this kit is compact enough to fit in a backpack.

Sold by Amazon

Beiens Baby Book Toys

To entertain your baby during travel, these sensory books include a crinkled cover, a squeaker sound and furry animal tails that babies won’t be able to resist. Not only are they interactive and engaging, but these toy books are also easy to fold up and stuff into a suitcase or backpack.

Sold by Amazon

Bumkins Snack Bags

Keep snacks organized and within reach without single-use plastic bags, thanks to these reusable cloth bags that reduce waste. They’re made from machine-washable waterproof fabric and easy to wipe down. Or, use them for pacifiers, electronics or any other travel necessities you want to keep close.

Sold by Amazon

Hiccapop OmniBoost Travel Booster Seat

Feeding a baby when they’re running around or not secured in a restaurant chair is a tough job. So, pack this portable high chair that conveniently fits in a backpack or suitcase. The cover is machine-washable, and the tray is easy to wipe down.

Sold by Amazon

Yogasleep Hushh Portable White Noise Sound Machine

Whether your baby is trying to sleep in a noisy area or is overwhelmed by excess stimulation and chatter, don’t get caught without a white noise machine. This one clips onto a baby carrier, stroller or car seat, features three soothing sounds and offers a night light.

Sold by Amazon

Skip Hop Portable Baby Changing Pad

When traveling, you never know when a changing table will be available. So, ensure you have a portable pad within reach to safely and comfortably change your baby’s diaper. This pad also has a zipper pouch to keep diapers or wipes.

Sold by Amazon

Munchkin Duck Inflatable Baby Bathtub

With this inflatable bathtub, you can ensure your little one stays clean wherever you go. The textured bottom keeps babies from slipping and also features an indicator to tell you if the water is too hot.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Graco Pack and Play Portable Playard features a folding design and wheels to allow your baby to conveniently nap wherever you go.

From big blowouts to minor spills and everything in between, don’t get caught without The Honest Company Baby Wipes to clean up any mess quickly.

Instead of stopping for unhealthy snacks, pack your baby’s favorite food items in an insulated lunch bag.

A diaper bag backpack is spacious for carrying all your must-haves and is also convenient to carry when running through the airport or the hotel halls.

If you’re breastfeeding, the Elvie Wearable Breastpump allows you to pump anywhere discreetly and allows you to feed your baby with a bottle.

