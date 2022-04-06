Which Naruto video games are best?

“Naruto” is a popular anime series with numerous spinoffs, board games and video games. Naruto video games allow fans to control their favorite characters from the animated series.

If you or your child is interested in playing a Naruto game, you can’t go wrong with Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road To Boruto for the Nintendo Switch.

What to know before you buy a Naruto video game

Is ‘Naruto’ appropriate for children?

Most parents feel comfortable allowing their children to watch “Naruto.” The series features self-harm in many episodes, and Naruto’s “Sexy Jutsu” move involves implied nudity. Still, most parents seem to agree these themes are mild compared to many things on television. The series’ protagonist, Naruto, teaches children the importance of believing in yourself when the odds are against you. Additionally, the importance of friendship is an ongoing theme in the “Naruto” series.

Which consoles support Naruto games?

Nintendo Switch: The Nintendo Switch allows fans to take their favorite Naruto games on the go. Nintendo Switch games often have lower-quality graphics than other consoles, but many people prefer the system for its ease of use and portability.

Xbox One: Most Naruto games are released on the Xbox One. Even so, this system seems to be the least popular option for playing Naruto games.

Naruto gameplay

Most Naruto games allow players to fight each other as characters from the anime series. Still, every Naruto game features slight variations on gameplay.

For example, the Ninja Storm games feature an open-world environment. When players engage other ninjas, the game shifts into a one-on-one fight between you and the enemy ninja. On the other hand, the Shinobi Striker game allows up to eight players to fight simultaneously.

What to look for in a quality Naruto video game

Graphics

Naruto games aren’t known for superior graphics, but some games have more visual appeal than others. Most Naruto games feature cel-shaded graphics that resemble the anime. In many cases, the game’s graphics depend on the system you use, with the Xbox and PlayStation consoles having the best graphics.

Gameplay

Many Naruto games allow fans to relive key moments from the anime. If you prefer open-world games, the Ninja Storm games will likely be your favorite. On the other hand, consider the Shinobi Striker Naruto game if you like MOBA-style games like League of Legends.

Online play

If you enjoy playing video games with others, you’ll want a game with online play. Most Naruto games allow you to fight other players online. Some Naruto games feature one-on-one online play, and others enable you to join teams and play against others.

How much you can expect to spend on a Naruto video game

Most Naruto video games cost $20-$50.

Naruto video game FAQ

Do you need to watch ‘Naruto’ anime to understand the video games?

A. Many Naruto video games retell the stories from the animated series. You’ll see most of the content from the series play out when playing the games. Still, watching the series before playing the games gives you a better understanding of what you’re playing and prevents you from seeing spoilers.

How many Naruto games are there?

A. There are over 40 different Naruto video games, although many are for older consoles.

Are Naruto video games similar to Dragon Ball Z video games?

A. Naruto and Dragon Ball Z video games feature similar art styles and gameplay, but the stories are entirely different.

What’s the best Naruto video game to buy?

Top Naruto video game

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road To Boruto (Nintendo Switch)

What you need to know: Although many people are critical of the “Naruto” spinoff series “Boruto,” most agree this game is one of the best in the Naruto series.

What you’ll love: This game features some of the most pivotal moments from the “Naruto” series and many of Naruto and Sasuke’s most powerful forms. You can play as Boruto and Naruto characters in this game. This version of the game contains all DLC for Ninja Storm 4.

What you should consider: Some buyers received the EU version of the game, causing severe lag when playing online.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Naruto video game for the money

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (PS4)

What you need to know: This disc includes three different Naruto games at a fair price.

What you’ll love: This collection includes Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst. This trilogy is a great way to relive nearly the entire Naruto series. These games allow you to choose between English and Japanese voices.

What you should consider: Because these games are older, the graphics aren’t fantastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)

What you need to know: This game features unique gameplay compared to other Naruto games.

What you’ll love: This game is ideal for people who love MOBA games like League of Legends or Pokemon Unite. Unlike other MOBA games, this title features aerial combat and wall-running. Up to eight players can play at once. This game features solid graphics and vibrant colors. You can create your own character.

What you should consider: This game doesn’t offer many features outside of the online battles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

