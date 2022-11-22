Which Little Tikes water table is best?

There are few children who don’t enjoy playing in water. It is a great way to release energy and can be calming or invigorating, depending on the activity. If you’re looking to bring the joy of the beach or bath time into your own backyard, invest in a water table.

Trusted children’s toy brand Little Tikes has several options available and at first glance, they can all seem similar. However, there are many factors to consider when picking out the right water table. Tables like the Spiralin’ Seas Waterpark Play Table come with features and accessories that allow for endless water fun.

What to know before you buy a Little Tikes water table

Height

The height of a water table is important to note so you can be sure it is the right height for the child to stand at and comfortably play with. Some water tables are close to the ground, which work well for kids who are sitting or kids who can’t walk yet.

Number of kids

If you know there will be more than one child using the water table, get one that can fit several children at once. Water tables with a spacious design allow three or four kids to play at once.

Water capacity

Most Little Tikes water tables hold approximately 7 gallons of water, but this can vary depending on the model. Make sure the water table holds your desired amount.

What to look for in a quality Little Tikes water table

Duality

Little Tikes offers a couple models that feature two compartments, one for water and one for sand. Sand is an excellent medium for sensory play and can make a great addition to any water table. Several models are advertised as water tables but note in their descriptions that sand can be held inside as well.

Accessories

Most Little Tikes water tables include at least a cup for scooping water. Beyond that, other included toys could be squirting toys, fishing poles, shovels, water wheels and water towers.

Transportability

If you think your water table may be moved between outdoors and indoors, find one that disassembles easily or is light enough to be carried. Those that disassemble and reassemble are great for bringing on a vacation or other outings.

How much you can expect to spend on a Little Tikes water table

Little Tikes water table prices range from $35-$80. Those closer to the $35 mark have simpler designs with features such as launch pads, funnels and water wheels. They may include a handful of accessories such as water scoopers and some small water toys.

Water tables costing over $50 are typically themed, such as a table designed like a pirate ship or fishing pond. Their features are more complex and they include more toys.

Little Tikes water table FAQ

What is the best way to clean squirting toys?

A: Because they are so difficult to dry completely, squirting toys are prone to developing mold and mildew over time. Make a solution made of 1 gallon of warm water and Â½ cup of white vinegar and let the toys soak inside for about an hour. Rinse with water until the smell of vinegar has disappeared.

Can you use a Little Tikes water table indoors?

A: Yes, although it is important to note that when playing with a water table, splashing is inevitable. Some stop plugs don’t completely block water from leaking out, so you may want to lay down some towels.

What are the educational benefits of water table play?

A: Beyond the fun that comes with splashing around and getting messy, water table play helps develop problem-solving skills, creativity and motor skills. Pouring water and other water activities help set the foundation for understanding more advanced science topics such as physics.

What’s the best Little Tikes water table to buy?

Top Little Tikes water table

Little Tikes Spiralin’ Seas Waterpark Play Table

What you need to know: Perfect for toddlers, this water table is lightweight and can hold up to 7 gallons of water.

What you’ll love: This interactive water table has a spinner that powers a “lazy river” and a funnel kids can pour water into, powering twin water wheels. Included are five squirter water toys and a cup that’s perfect for scooping water.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the black stopper didn’t work well, making the table leak water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Little Tikes water table for the money

Little Tikes Frog Pond Water Table

What you need to know: This water table has an open design so kids can play with it from all sides, and it can hold up to 7 gallons of water.

What you’ll love: Launch pads on the rim of the table can be used to launch the frogs onto the lily pads in the center. Also included is a cup for scooping water. There’s a spinner that when pressed powers a “lazy river.”

What you should consider: The plastic frogs are hard enough to possibly cause injury if hit with one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Tikes Fish ‘n Splash Water Table

What you need to know: Recommended for ages 2 and up, this water table includes a fishing game for any little fisherman to catch fish in their own backyard.

What you’ll love: Kids can use the mini fishing pole to reel in five plastic fish toys, then collect and count them in the fishbowl before letting them out with a splash. The drainage plug below helps make clean-up fast and easy.

What you should consider: The critter-launching pads shoot the fish harder than expected, posing the possibility of injury.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

