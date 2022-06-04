Which barn toy is best?

Barn toys are a staple for children’s make-believe and play. They encourage creativity and provide insight into the work involved in running a farm. They educate children on different types of animals who might live in a barn as well.

When shopping for a barn toy, you should examine it for the quality of materials and its educational benefits. For example, the Melissa & Doug Latches Barn Toy is a top choice because it’s both durable and supports child development.

What to know before you buy a barn toy

Barn toy size and style

There are a variety of barn toy styles available. A kids’ toy barn may be portable depending upon its weight and size. Alternatively, toy barns may be designed to be built and rebuilt out of blocks or precut pieces during play. Consider the size of a child’s play area when deciding what style barn toy will work best. Small portable barn toys are great for young children with several play area options throughout the home. Older children who have a limited play area may benefit from a barn toy that can be built for play, then stored away once playtime is over.

Sensory play

There are several benefits linked to multisensory learning using objects that stimulate one or more of a child’s senses. Barn toys are a great option for sensory play for young children. To make playing with a barn toy a multisensory experience, simply incorporate a tactile ingredient. Some of the most popular sensory materials that can be used with barn toys include mud, water and straw. Consider placing a barn toy in a sensory bin to cut down on the mess and cleanup time.

Developmentally appropriate toys

There are a number of aspects that make a toy developmentally appropriate:

Since every child is unique, look for a toy that’s appropriate to the individual child’s developmental milestones. Considering a child’s developmental needs is useful when picking a toy that will be fun and engaging. Types of developmental milestones include physical, cognitive, social-emotional and communication. At different points, children will enjoy playing with toys that foster various developmental milestones.

Toys that can be used in a variety of ways and don’t limit a child’s imagination are known as open-ended toys. Blocks are a good example of an open-ended toy. Close-ended toys are designed to be used in a limited number of ways. A good example of close-ended toys is a puzzle or game. Both open-ended and close-ended toys have their own benefits and limitations.

Toys that grow with the child are especially useful. Look for toys that will remain engaging as children age and move through their developmental milestones.

What to look for in a quality barn toy

Barn toys with animals

Several barn toys include animals and other accessories. Purchasing a barn that comes with animals is beneficial because the play accessories will likely be to scale. If a barn toy doesn’t include animals, note the size of the barn and consider purchasing farm animal figurines that are an appropriate size.

Barn toys for toddlers

Toy barns specifically designed for toddlers are durable enough to withstand being dropped or dragged around the child’s play area. The best barn toys for toddlers include toys and accessories that are easy for young children to handle on their own — for instance, doors that are easy to open and click firmly shut. A barn toy for toddlers should also be free from small pieces that pose a choking hazard.

Wooden barn toy

Wooden barn toys come in a variety of styles, including wooden toy barn puzzles, wooden toy barn craft kits and wooden blocks that are used to build a toy barn. Each kids’ toy barn produced from wood is appropriate for different styles of play. Consider the child’s individual interests when deciding which wooden barn toy is best. Note that wood is considered a green toy construction material and is often non-toxic and more environmentally friendly when compared to plastic toys.

How much you can expect to spend on a barn toy

When shopping for a kids’ barn toy, expect to spend $20-$100 depending on the quality of materials and size of the toy.

Barn toy FAQ

What are the benefits of barn toy puzzles?

A. A barn puzzle features common barn animals or structures that challenge children’s problem-solving abilities. Puzzles help children develop fine motor skills and other useful cognitive recognition skills. For instance, barn toy puzzles may require children to match animals, colors, shapes, letters or numbers.

Is it possible to purchase a barn toy for a baby?

A. There are a variety of baby toys that have characteristics of a barn. Some of the most popular options are barn rattles, shaker toys, pacifiers and barn activity gyms. It’s important to note that barn toys for babies are an aesthetic choice and are not considered educational toys.

What’s the best barn toy to buy?

Top barn toy

Melissa & Doug Latches Barn Toy

What you need to know: This wooden barn has a variety of working latch doors designed for the included toy farm animal figurines to walk through.

What you’ll love: The barn was inspired by preschooler pretend play and designed to develop multiple skills, including fine motor, counting and animal recognition.

What you should consider: The latches may loosen over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Macy’s

Top barn toy for the money

Schleich Farm World Large Toy Barn With Farm Accessories

What you need to know: This large red barn comes with 27 pieces, including incredibly detailed accessories and animal figures.

What you’ll love: This barn play set is designed to be durable, and is built with materials that exceed safety requirements.

What you should consider: Young children may find this large play set difficult to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Battat Big Red Barn Animal Farm Playset for Toddlers

What you need to know: A foldable, portable farm play set, it’s designed for toddler sensory play with farm animal figures.

What you’ll love: All the doors are easy to open and click into position when closed, which makes the play set fun and engaging for young children.

What you should consider: This is not an interactive toy with sounds or lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elizabeth Foley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.