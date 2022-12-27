Rainbow High fashion dolls are a spinoff from the Rainbow Surprise dolls released by MGA Entertainment in 2019.

Which Rainbow High accessory is best?

The Rainbow High series is a collection of 11-inch fashion dolls recognizable for bright rainbow-themed hair, stylish clothing and upscale accessories. While each doll comes with a fun, vibrant outfit, you can purchase extra accessories separately to expand the play experience. Check out the MGA Entertainment Rainbow High House for a luxurious dollhouse with great details and high-end fixtures.

What to know before you buy a Rainbow High accessory

Doll accessory vs. kid accessory

Rainbow High makes accessories for both the fashion dolls and the kids who love them. While there are no matching doll and kid accessories, the Rainbow High theme is consistent throughout:

Doll accessories : This includes various outfits, shoes, wigs, playsets and a car all fitted to the 11-inch fashion dolls.

: This includes various outfits, shoes, wigs, playsets and a car all fitted to the 11-inch fashion dolls. Kid accessories: There is a journaling set, salon and makeup activities made for children 6-12 years old.

Sizing

A Rainbow High fashion doll is 11 inches tall, which is a little shorter than the average Barbie doll. It has a larger head and facial features than a Barbie doll. For the best fit, you’ll want clothing and accessories designed specifically for a Rainbow High doll. This is especially so with items like boots or wigs, which are shaped to the curves of a Rainbow High Doll’s legs and head.

Rainbow High vs. Shadow High

Shadow High is a spinoff line of dolls and accessories from the Rainbow High world. Shadow High is the rival school to Rainbow High with its own characters that feature deeper, darker color schemes than the Rainbow High dolls. Since these dolls are the same size as Rainbow High dolls, all accessories are interchangeable.

What to look for in a quality Rainbow High accessory

Multiple ways to play

Whether the accessory is for the doll or the child playing with the doll, it should be versatile. For example, the Rainbow High Secret Journal isn’t just a journal. It comes with a necklace that locks and unlocks the toy. The Rainbow High Hair Studio isn’t just about dyeing doll hair. It also has hair pins so your child can create different hairstyles to go with each new look.

Bonus doll

The best accessory sets come with a Rainbow High doll so your child can jump right into playing. The doll can be one of the primary Rainbow High characters or a new character with a storyline tied to the playset in which it is featured. Often a bonus doll will include details specific to the set, such as doll hair that is compatible with certain dyes.

Color-changing

When it comes to Rainbow High accessories, colorful imagery is everything. Accessories that change color do so in one of two ways:

Gels or dyes alter a doll’s hair color. They make more of a mess but are more immersive and can be washed out for repeated use.

alter a doll’s hair color. They make more of a mess but are more immersive and can be washed out for repeated use. LED lights are battery powered and can change colors without any mess. The Rainbow High Color Change Pool & Beach Club Playset uses a color-changing LED light to make it look as if the pool water is changing color.

How much you can expect to spend on a Rainbow High accessory

Most Rainbow High accessory sets cost $20-$60. A few individual accessories cost under $20 and a full dollhouse can cost over $100.

Rainbow High accessory FAQ

What’s the age range for play?

A. Rainbow High toys are designed for children 4 years old and up. Most are recommended for children 6-15 years old.

Are batteries included?

A. Most Rainbow High accessories do not require batteries. The ones that do usually require AA batteries. These do not come with the toy and must be purchased separately.

What’s the best Rainbow High accessory to buy?

Top Rainbow High accessory

MGA Entertainment Rainbow High House

What you need to know: This colorful three-story dollhouse measures 26 inches tall, 28 inches wide and 9 inches deep with a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living room and laundry room.

What you’ll love: All five rooms are fully furnished. There’s a hot tub on the roof that bubbles and the washing machine on the second floor really spins clothes. It has an elevator with access to all three levels. The furnishings are well-built.

What you should consider: It requires no batteries and features no lights or sounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Rainbow High accessory for the money

MGA Entertainment Rainbow High Deluxe Fashion Closet

What you need to know: This display case closet comes with over 30 doll accessories including clothes, shoes and bags.

What you’ll love: Over 400 chic looks can be created with different accessory combinations. It comes with a vanity so the doll can check out each outfit. Everything packs up well into a 15-inch clear case with a gold carry handle and matching lock. Hangers and a rack are included.

What you should consider: The lock isn’t very sturdy. The packaging features cardboard cutouts to make it look like more items are included than there really are.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

MGA Entertainment Rainbow High Hair Studio

What you need to know: This set features an 11-inch doll named Amaya Raine, assorted hair gels, glitters, chalks and clips to create fun hairdos.

What you’ll love: The doll has extra-long platinum blonde hair. The colors are applied to the doll’s hair individually and wash out when your child is ready to try a new look. The doll comes with a complete outfit including knee-high boots and jewelry.

What you should consider: The doll’s hair should be washed with warm water and left to dry right out of the box before any of the colors are applied. The hair might shed if brushed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.