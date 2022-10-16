Wow the American Girl fan in your life with this impressive dollhouse

American Girl dolls have been a holiday gift favorite for kids since the brand debuted all the way back in 1986. Over the years, the American Doll line has expanded to include playsets and furniture that children also clamor for, but it’s never had a proper dollhouse until now.

American Girl recently introduced an impressive 4.5-foot dollhouse that makes the perfect home for the brand’s dolls. If you know a child who loves American Girl dolls, learn why the American Girl x KidKraft Luxury Dollhouse is the gift that will make their holiday season and pick up some other American Girl gift ideas that are sure to please.

American Girl dolls 101

What are American Girl dolls?

American Girl dolls represent young children from various periods in American history. When the brand first started, it focused mainly on dolls from the past, but recent collections have expanded to include modern-day dolls. No matter what period they’re rooted in, though, they represent various ethnicities, cultures and social classes.

How are American Girl dolls different?

The main difference between American Girl dolls and other popular dolls like Barbies is their size. American Girl dolls are typically 18-inches tall, making them larger than most other dolls. That’s why it’s been difficult to find a dollhouse that can accommodate them â€” they don’t fit in traditional dollhouses.

American Girl dolls also have a more realistic appearance than other dolls, such as Barbie and Bratz dolls. Kids can even choose or create dolls that resemble them, with eye color, skin color, hair color, hair texture and hair length options that they can customize.

What you need to know about the American Girl x KidKraft Luxury Dollhouse

Dollhouse background

The American Girl x KidKraft Luxury Dollhouse announcement has been huge news for American Girl fans because it’s the first officially licensed American Girl dollhouse. The project is a collaboration between American Girl and KidKraft, a premium wooden toy, furniture and playset brand. KidKraft already has a line of elaborate wooden dollhouses that fit smaller dolls, but the American Girl X KidKraft Luxury Dollhouse is the brand’s first option for 18-inch dolls.

Dollhouse features

For most kids, the impressive size of the American Girl x KidKraft Luxury Dollhouse is what really stands out. Measuring 4 Â½ feet tall and 5 feet wide, it includes three levels and nine play areas to inspire plenty of creativity. The house also has graphics on both sides to allow for 360-degree play with the American Girl dolls.

With an eye toward realism, the American Girl x KidKraft Luxury Dollhouse has many details that elevate it above the usual dollhouse. These features include:

A front door with a light-up doorbell that has three rings

A security system that lights up green when the door is unlocked and red when it’s locked

Working windows with panes that slide up and down

A glowing, crackling fireplace

A working fan that spins and lights up

A bathroom shower with water sounds and color changes to indicate the temperature

A hot tub that fits four dolls and offers three light and sound modes

A swiveling TV in the hot tub area

Patio lights and a planter in the carport with felt plants

Fabric curtains for the bedroom, bathroom and kitchen

A hidden, lit storage compartment behind a picture frame

American Girl dollhouse FAQ

Q. Does the American Girl x KidKraft Luxury Dollhouse require assembly?

A. The American Girl x KidKraft Luxury dollhouse requires adult assembly with a Phillips-Head screwdriver. It takes approximately two hours to put together.

Q. What materials is the American Girl x KidKraft Luxury Dollhouse made of?

A. The dollhouse is made mainly of premium wood like KidKraft’s other dollhouses and products. However, it also has some plastic, fabric and metal components.

Best American Doll products

American Girl Truly Me Doll

This classic 18-inch American Girl doll has striking pastel rainbow-colored hair that many kids love. She also has lifelike eyes that open and close and comes with a star-print dress, a nylon bomber jacket with a star design and pink, molded glitter sneakers. Children can style her realistic hair, too. Sold by Amazon

American Girl WellieWishers Kendall Doll

This smaller 14.5-inch American Girl Doll is a perfect choice for younger children. She has dark brown eyes and curly black pigtails. Her hair is accented with a cute yellow and pink antennae headband that goes perfectly with her glitter butterfly wings. Her outfit also includes a pink leotard, purple glitter mesh skirt and bright pink wellie boots. Sold by Amazon

American Girl Julie Doll & Paperback Book

This 1970s-inspired doll has long blond hair with a small braid at the side and brown eyes that open and close. Her outfit includes a fun yellow crocheted vest, a tank top with a floral peace sign, bell-bottom jeans with floral insets down the side and platform sandals. She also comes with a book that tells the character’s story. Sold by Amazon

American Girl WellieWishes Ready to Learn School Desk

This colorful school desk is perfectly sized for 14.5-inch American Girl dolls. It comes with school supplies, including a notebook, crayons and a flower pen, that all fit inside the desk. It also includes a flower-print puff seat and a working paper fortune teller. Sold by Amazon

American Girl Truly Me Take the Cake Birthday Outfit

This outfit is perfect for celebrating an American Girl doll’s birthday in style. The beautiful iridescent sequin mini dress fits 18-inch dolls perfectly and comes with a purple headband adorned with a glittery gift box. The set also includes a “Happy Birthday” sash, a beaded bracelet, iridescent high-top sneakers and a bright pink cupcake. Sold by Amazon

American Girl WellieWishes Emerson Doll

This 14.5-inch doll with dark brown eyes and black pigtails is the perfect choice for kids who love unicorns. Her outfit includes a purple leotard with a silver unicorn face and ears and a pink and purple mesh skirt with a glitter belt. She wears a headband with a silver unicorn horn, too. Sold by Amazon

American Girl Beforever Doll Nanea

This lovely 1940s-inspired doll has large hazel eyes that open and close and wavy dark brown hair. Her outfit features a button-down sleeveless blouse with an island pattern, sailor-style high-waisted shorts with button details, crisscross sandals and a hibiscus flower hair clip. She comes with a book, too. Sold by Amazon

American Girl WellieWishers Carrot and Hutch Toy

This sweet playset features a rabbit hutch and a bunny named Carrot that’s sized just right for American Girl dolls. The bunny has soft, plush fur and an embroidered face, while the hutch has a working door and a sign with Carrot’s name. It also comes with a bundle of carrots, a food bowl and a water dispenser. Sold by Amazon

American Doll Truly Me Day at AG Cafe Set

Resembling a real American Girl Cafe, this fun playset includes an L-shaped booth with a printed backrest and vinyl seat that can fit two dolls. It also comes with a pink square table, a bouquet of daisies, menus and full place settings for truly realistic play. Sold by Amazon

American Girl WellieWishers Rainbow Birthday Outfit

This festive party outfit fits 14.5-inch American Girl Dolls for birthday parties and other celebrations. The dress has a sparkly top and a multicolored flared skirt that matches the party hat headband. It also includes a glittery choker necklace and sparkly shoes to complete the look. Sold by Amazon

