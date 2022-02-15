Which Lego Dots are best?

Lego Dots is a different kind of Lego set aimed toward creativity and arts and crafts. There are two main series: Dots bracelets and Dots room decor. Children can create Lego bracelets or pencil holders, or a jewelry box for their bedroom. Lego also released Extra Dots sets that include pieces to add to existing kits, letting kids boost creativity even further. The best Lego Dots set is the popular Lego Dots Desk Organizer.

What to know before you buy Lego Dots

There are so many types of Lego sets that it can be confusing. Some children prefer superhero sets based on their favorite movies and comics; others prefer more educational sets such as Lego Technics. Lego Dots is for those who enjoy making practical things for the home. But there are choices to be made.

Dots bracelets vs. room decor

Which type of Dots set will your child get the most satisfaction from? With Dots bracelets, children can make unusual bracelets and proudly show them off to their friends. Or perhaps your child would rather make useful things for their bedroom, such as a picture frame or a pen holder. The creative options are limitless.

Types of tile

Lego Dots sets are not your traditional bricks. These sets feature small differently shaped flat tiles. Children can make all sorts of designs; once they are bored with one, they can start again and completely redesign it.

Small parts

Lego Dots sets contain hundreds of small parts and should not be given to young children under any circumstances. Lego recommends not using the Dots series until a child is at least 6 years old. Children under this age may find the intricacy a little tricky, too.

What to look for in quality Lego Dots

Number of tiles

You can gauge your bang for the buck with this line of Lego by checking to see how many pieces are in the set and comparing it with other Dots kits. The number of tiles should be relative to the price. Pay particular attention to this if you buy online from a seller you haven’t used before.

Usefulness

Lego Dots typically feature useful things. For example, a desk tidy will be handy for children who do their homework sitting at a desk in their bedroom. However, the usefulness of something varies from child to child, and a bracelet, for example, may not be suitable for some.

Fun

The fun in all Lego sets is in the building. However, children making a Lego “Star Wars” spaceship, for instance, also can have fun playing with it afterward. Lego Dots, on the other hand, are all about the creative process, and the end product — a fashion accessory or useful object — may not be much fun. Furthermore, larger Lego Dots sets will offer unlimited variations, but smaller ones will be more limited.

How much you can expect to spend on Lego Dots

Generally, you are looking at somewhere in the $20-$40 range for a quality set. Small sets such as this Into the Deep Bracelet Kit are good value at under $10. Larger kits can cost almost $100.

Lego Dots FAQ

Can Lego Dots sets be a good investment?

A. Maybe, but knowing which ones can make money and how to go about it requires research and knowledge. Nostalgia goes a long way to securing a Lego set’s status as a good investment. As Lego Dots is a new line, it’s unlikely to have reached investment potential yet.

What skills can Lego Dots develop in children?

A. Traditional Lego sets mainly focus on developing cognitive skills by getting children to follow instructions. Lego Dots sets primarily encourage creative thinking. Any child who creates a beautifully designed photo frame will feel satisfied and have a sense of achievement.

What’s the best Lego Dots to buy?

Top Lego Dots

Lego Dots Desk Organizer

What you need to know: This is for children who like to work and make art at their desks to help keep them organized and tidy.

What you’ll love: This 405-piece desk tidy is great for kids who use a lot of stationery for homework or art in the bedroom. It features two compartments for pens, scissors, etc., and a small drawer. It also has a neat picture holder to truly personalize it.

What you should consider: The drawer isn’t really big enough to hold sticky notes, as advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top Lego Dots for the money

Lego Dots Cute Banana Pen Holder

What you need to know: This is one of the newer Dots sets for budding young writers and artists, and will keep their writing utensils organized.

What you’ll love: Children can create and design their own cute banana and can gain confidence through their unique designs. The pieces can be easily stored and organized with the portable storage tray.

What you should consider: The Lego Dots Extra Dots – Series 6 set can be used to add to this kit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lego Dots Animal Picture Holders

What you need to know: This is an excellent birthday gift for creative kids who love decorating their room and displaying photos.

What you’ll love: Children can follow packaging suggestions or create their own animal faces for these cubes designed for holding photos. Featuring 423 tiles for stimulating creativity, children can assemble different animal-faced picture holders over and over.

What you should consider: A couple of reviewers felt the set was smaller than they had anticipated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

