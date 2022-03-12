Which Roblox toy is best?

There are a few types of toys that can be played in both physical and digital forms, like the Skylanders series and Nintendo’s line of Amiibo, but the most popular is the Roblox series. These toys combine the open-minded creativity of a Lego minifigure with the open-ended capabilities of an online game.

The top choice of Roblox toy is the Roblox Masters of Roblox 6-Figure Pack. This collection contains some of the most popular Roblox characters currently available, making it an excellent starter set or addition to a devoted child’s collection.

What to know before you buy a Roblox toy

What is Roblox?

Roblox is an online gaming platform, and Roblox toys are the physical versions of those online characters and objects. The online portion can be accessed from any PC or Apple computer or smartphone, as well as from Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X gaming consoles. The physical toys themselves can be used like any toy, but the online portion requires the user to employ in-game tools and characters.

Types of Roblox sets

Roblox toy sets come in four main varieties: single or dual character sets, famous character sets, mystery boxes and playsets.

Single and dual character sets: As the name suggests, these sets include 1-2 characters and a few matching accessories. Occasionally, the single character sets are purchased by individuals for display instead of use.

As the name suggests, these sets include 1-2 characters and a few matching accessories. Occasionally, the single character sets are purchased by individuals for display instead of use. Famous character sets: These larger sets include 4-6 characters and a variable amount of accessories. They are typically themed after an in-game location or other unifying factor.

These larger sets include 4-6 characters and a variable amount of accessories. They are typically themed after an in-game location or other unifying factor. Mystery boxes: Mystery boxes are a fun way to add a little extra excitement. These mystery packs contain sealed cubes containing a “mystery” figure and accessories. Players won’t know which figure they’ve received until they open the cube.

Mystery boxes are a fun way to add a little extra excitement. These mystery packs contain sealed cubes containing a “mystery” figure and accessories. Players won’t know which figure they’ve received until they open the cube. Playsets: Like all sets, playsets include a few figurines and a handful of accessories. However, playsets also include themed structures, like a pet store or other building. The structure can often double as a case for storage.

What to look for in a quality Roblox toy

Intended age

Most Roblox toys are small enough to be swallowed, so they are recommended for ages 6 and above. If being hazardous isn’t enough of a deterrent, children younger than 6 are likely to have difficulty and become frustrated when attempting to interact with the online portion of Roblox.

Redeemable codes

Many Roblox toys and sets include redeemable codes in the form of scratch-off cards for use with the online portion of the game. The codes are good for anything—from credits used to purchase items in the online store to unlocking access to a specific item (often a digital representation of the physical toy). Be careful not to accidently toss the card away with the packaging!

How much you can expect to spend on a Roblox toy

The price of a Roblox toy is dependent on how many pieces come in a set. Most small sets with only 1-2 figures and some accessories can cost less than $15, but even the larger sets with up to six figures likely won’t set you back more than $30. Sets that have atypical contents, like multiple accessories or buildings and vehicles, might cost anywhere between $20-$50.

Roblox toy FAQ

How big can Roblox toys get?

A. That depends on the particular Roblox set. Most sets will only include a handful of characters which typically top out around 3 inches tall, though they also typically include some accessories that can be as small as 1 inch. You can also find sets that include large items like vehicles which can hold several individual Roblox figurines.

Can Roblox toys be used with other, similar types of toys?

A. Yes and no. Roblox toys are not intended to be used with similar toys like Lego or Playmobil because Roblox uses different methods of interactivity. That said, there’s nothing to stop a child from playing with a Roblox minifigure and a Lego minifigure simultaneously.

Can Roblox accessories be purchased separately from the minifigures?

A. Unfortunately not. Accessories are only sold in sets which include the figures they are typically used with, though accessories are still usable with any and all Roblox figurines. You can always hop onto resale sites to search for someone selling their old Roblox pieces.

What are the best Roblox toys to buy?

Top Roblox toy

Roblox Masters of Roblox 6-Figure Pack

What you need to know: This is an excellent option for any child that wants to start their journey into Roblox or add to their collection.

What you’ll love: These six characters are some of the most popular currently available in the online game.

What you should consider: A few parents have noted that the quality of the figures isn’t as high as they would have liked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Roblox toy for the money

Roblox The Wild West

What you need to know: This Roblox set is a rootin’ tootin’ cowboy shootin’ wild west adventure pack that’s right up a western lover’s dusty main street.

What you’ll love: These characters can have joints that can be manipulated into various poses, and they can even sit atop the horse.

What you should consider: The included accessories are small enough to be easily misplaced or lost.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Roblox Work at a Pizza Place Game Pack

What you need to know: A solid, smaller option, this set is more likely to appeal to children than many of the other themed sets.

What you’ll love: From the chef to the delivery boy, these pieces easily invoke a real world pizzeria.

What you should consider: The construction of the pieces is a bit flimsy. In rare cases, a different set might be shipped to you instead.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

