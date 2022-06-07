Which Under Armour sports bra is best?

Exercising is hard enough without the added discomfort from lack of suitable breast support. Not only do Under Armour sports bras provide you with much-needed support, but they also offer additional benefits, such as moisture-wicking fabric and a breathable design. And, when it comes to price, Under Armour sports bras are tough to beat for the level of quality they offer.

The best is the Under Armour Women’s HeatGear Armour Mid-Impact Crossback Sports Bra. It’s perfect for all but the most intense activities and is available in a wide range of sizes and colors.

What to know before you buy an Under Armour sports bra

Under Armour sports bra types

There are three types of Under Armour sports bras.

Encapsulation bras use cups that cover the entirety of the breasts as well as tight bands, both of which restrict movement. They’re best for larger breasts.

bras use cups that cover the entirety of the breasts as well as tight bands, both of which restrict movement. They’re best for larger breasts. Compression bras use elastics to bind the breasts close to the chest. They’re best for smaller breasts.

bras use elastics to bind the breasts close to the chest. They’re best for smaller breasts. Mixed bras use both elements. They’re suitable for any size and shape of breast, depending on how far a given bra leans toward either style.

Under Armour sports bra styles

Three common styles of Under Armour sports bras are pullover, tank top and racerback.

Pullover bras are the most common. They’re easy to put on and take off, but don’t provide as much support.

bras are the most common. They’re easy to put on and take off, but don’t provide as much support. Tank top bras have adjustable shoulder straps for a customized fit. They are also frequently padded for extra comfort.

bras have adjustable shoulder straps for a customized fit. They are also frequently padded for extra comfort. Racerback bras use a special design that connects the shoulder straps behind the shoulder blades. These sports bras allow the fullest range of motion.

What to look for in a quality Under Armour sports bra

Activity matching

A quality Under Armour sports bra matches the activity you plan to do. Most manufacturers use three categories for simplicity.

Low-impact activities don’t cause much bounce and include walking, weight lifting and any kind of stretching, such as yoga.

activities don’t cause much bounce and include walking, weight lifting and any kind of stretching, such as yoga. Medium-impact activities cause some bounce and include skiing and cycling. They mostly use compression.

activities cause some bounce and include skiing and cycling. They mostly use compression. High-impact activities cause extreme bouncing and include any activity where you’re in constant, ever-changing motion. They encapsulate the breasts and keep them controlled with high compression.

Material

The best Under Armour sports bras use a mix of mesh paneling and moisture-wicking fabrics. Look for bras that use polyester, nylon or a mix of one of these synthetics with cotton.

How much you can expect to spend on an Under Armour sports bra

Under Armour sports bras typically cost $20-$60. Most of the brand’s sports bras cost $40 or less, while its more rugged bras meant for vigorous activity can cost up to $60.

Under Armour sports bra FAQ

What are the benefits of wearing a sports bra?

A. Sports bras provide several benefits.

Bounce prevention: A proper sports bra will greatly cut the amount of bounce you experience. Limiting bounce doesn’t just make your workout experience more comfortable, it also prevents damage to your skin and ligaments that can cause stretching and sagging.

A proper sports bra will greatly cut the amount of bounce you experience. Limiting bounce doesn’t just make your workout experience more comfortable, it also prevents damage to your skin and ligaments that can cause stretching and sagging. Breathability: Sports bras greatly increase the breathability of your skin. They do this by covering only what needs to be covered and by using breathable materials.

How do I know if an Under Armour sports bra fits properly?

A. There are three areas to test when trying on an Under Armour sports bra.

Band test: The bra’s band — the elastic underneath the breasts — should be tight for proper support. It’s too tight if it feels restrictive and especially if it makes it hard to breathe.

The bra’s band — the elastic underneath the breasts — should be tight for proper support. It’s too tight if it feels restrictive and especially if it makes it hard to breathe. Cup test: The cup should cover the entirety of the breast and be flush against the skin. If there’s spillage around the top and sides, it’s too small and can cause chafing. If it’s wrinkling, it’s too big and won’t provide enough support.

The cup should cover the entirety of the breast and be flush against the skin. If there’s spillage around the top and sides, it’s too small and can cause chafing. If it’s wrinkling, it’s too big and won’t provide enough support. Bounce test: This is the simplest test — just do some jumping jacks. If you don’t like the way it feels, find another bra.

What’s the best Under Armour sports bra to buy?

Top Under Armour sports bra

Under Armour Women’s HeatGear Armour Mid-Impact Crossback Sports Bra

What you need to know: This is the perfect all-around sports bra for the average person.

What you’ll love: It’s available in multiple sizes, including a range of plus-sizes, and in 40 designs. It uses polyester for breathability and machine-washability, plus some elastane for fit, support and ease of putting on and taking off. It has soft cups for extra coverage.

What you should consider: A few consumers found the elastane to restrict too much and cause the fit to be effectively smaller than the listed size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Under Armour sports bra for the money

Under Armour Women’s Armour Mid Keyhole Sports Bra

What you need to know: If you don’t work out frequently and only need one bra, make it this one.

What you’ll love: The keyhole opening in the center of the back makes this bra more breathable than others — it’s perfect for hot outdoor exercises such as running and cycling. The combined pullover and racerback stylings make it easy to put on and won’t restrict your range of motion.

What you should consider: Those with larger breasts reported this bra to not fit as well as it could. Others reported it to run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Under Armour Women’s Warp Knit High-Impact Sports Bra

What you need to know: This is the sports bra for those who push themselves the hardest.

What you’ll love: The shoulder and back straps are fully adjustable. A gel-coated underwire adds extra support and comfort while a mesh lining and backside keyhole provide maximum breathability. Foam padded cups add extra coverage.

What you should consider: A few purchasers disliked the low-cut front and how it pushes the breasts up and outward. Others reported an odd chemical smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

