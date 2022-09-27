Spandex is not a brand name. It is the same polyurethane material used in many sports apparel items. Under Armour calls its component elastane.

What are the best Under Armour compression shorts?

Compression apparel was first designed to assist athletes with injuries by improving circulation and providing support. Over time, they became popular with everyday exercisers and anyone on the go. They are strong, flexible and comfortable.

Compression shorts provide these benefits from your waist to your upper legs. Some are long shorts that run to the top of your knees, while others are standard length. Under Armour is one of the top sports apparel companies and provides a wide range of compression shorts. For its flexibility and body-supporting design, the best Under Armour compression shorts are the Under Armour Men’s HeatGear Compression Shorts.

What to know before you buy Under Armour compression shorts

What is compression fabric?

Compression fabric is a combination of polyester and elastane, a polyurethane fabric with elastic properties similar to spandex. The material fits like a second layer of skin and holds tightly to the waist and upper legs.

Do compression shorts improve performance?

There is no clinical evidence that compression shorts reduce injuries or help you heal faster. Some studies show that compression shorts help you use your muscles more efficiently by keeping them in place, leading to greater endurance as you run and practice.

Use compression shorts for your own look, comfort and inspiration, but be aware that empirical data from research studies do not currently support all the claims about injury rejuvenation.

Are you supposed to wear something over compression shorts?

Compression shorts are usually intended to be worn underneath your athletic apparel. Under Armour has manufactured many attractive designs that can be worn alone if that is your personal preference. Each person should evaluate just how revealing the shorts are and decide for themselves what is best in public.

What to look for in quality Under Armour compression shorts

Four-way stretch

Four-way fabric is a material that can be stretched both vertically and horizontally. This maximizes flexibility and improves overall comfort.

Odor block

Under Armour fabric is infused with odor-resistant technology that blocks the development of odor-causing microbes. If you have long, sweaty workouts, this is a convenient feature.

Moisture-wicking

Moisture-wicking occurs when small channels in the fabric pull sweat away from the skin and leave it on the surface to evaporate. This keeps you cool and comfortable on hot days.

Color

Under Armour has a wide range of bold colors and stylish patterns that make compression shorts as much a fashion statement as athletic apparel.

Pocket

Some Under Armour compression shorts have a drop-in side pocket for convenience. The pocket won’t hold large items since it is designed to lay flat along with the rest of the material, but since compression fabrics stretch, you can temporarily place a small item like keys or cash into the pocket.

How much you can expect to spend on Under Armour compression shorts

You can find women’s shorties and standard-length compression shorts for $10-$25. Most compression shorts, like men’s sliding and standard-length shorts and women’s two-in-one shorts, are found for $25-$50. For $50-75, you can purchase men’s long shorts and two-in-one shorts, which often have stylish patterns instead of solid colors.

Under Armour compression shorts FAQ

How do I wash compression shorts?

A. Under Armour compression shorts can be machine washed in cold water on a gentle cycle. You should never use hot water or machine dry. Ideally, you should wash the compression shorts by themselves, but if you wash them with a larger load, consider using a mesh garment bag to protect the compression fabric from being snagged by other items.

Is copper technology the same as compression?

A. There was a recent trend when copper-infused compression wear became popular with claims of reducing inflammation. The Federal Trade Commission has debunked those claims, and fines have been administered to companies that marketed copper garments. Under Armour’s compression garments never used copper.

Can compression shorts be too tight?

A. Yes. They should fit snugly but not so tight as to cause pain. Men should be careful since compression shorts that are too tight can cause pinched nerves around the groin area. This is an injury similar to what soldiers or police officers experience when carrying heavy, loaded-down equipment belts.

What are the best Under Armour compression shorts to buy?

Top Under Armour compression shorts

Under Armour Men’s HeatGear Compression Shorts

What you need to know: With an ergonomic design, these compression shorts are lightweight and minimize chafing.

What you’ll love: Made from super-light HeatGear fabric with an elastic waistband, these shorts won’t hold you back. Mesh panels provide ventilation. They have a 6-inch inseam, a drop-in pocket on the right side and are machine washable.

What you should consider: These compression shorts do not hold a protective cup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Top Under Armour compression shorts for the money

Under Armour Women’s HeatGear Mid-Rise Shorty

What you need to know: These compression shorts feature an ergonomic flatlock 3-inch inseam and four-way stretch material for comfortable, easy movement.

What you’ll love: The ultra-light HeatGear fabric wicks away sweat and has anti-odor technology. The mid-rise elastic waistband rests gently on your hips. It keeps you moving without chafing and can be machine washed. They come in many bright colors.

What you should consider: There were concerns that the shorts ran smaller than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Under Armour Women’s Play Up 2-in-1 Shorts

What you need to know: An innovative design, these shorts feature a knit outer short with a compression short underneath.

What you’ll love: The outer short is knitted for comfort, and the inside short is made from compression fabric for support. They feature anti-odor technology, an anti-pill finish, and mesh panels for breathing. They are machine washable.

What you should consider: The sizes can run small for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.