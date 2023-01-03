Which is the best exercise bike for seniors?

Exercise bikes are a great way for anyone to get a cardio workout in the comfort and privacy of their home. Because they are low-impact devices, they are preferred by anyone with joint pain, including seniors.

Seniors need everything in an exercise bike that any adult needs, with one crucial difference. Seniors need an adjustable exercise bike to ensure they are always riding in a comfortable position. If you are looking for a comfortable recumbent exercise bike for seniors, the Nautilus R616 Recumbent Exercise Bike is a great choice.

What to know before you buy an exercise bike for seniors

Upright exercise bikes

This is the exercise bike for seniors that most people are familiar with from seeing rows and rows of them in the gym. Users sit in a mostly vertical position, not hunched over like racing bikes and road bikes. The exercise comes from overcoming resistance created by weights, magnets or electromagnetic induction.

Recumbent exercise bikes

These types of exercise bikes for seniors have padded seats with reclined backs, making the seat more like a chair than a bicycle seat. Recumbent bikes offer the best possible back support, ideal for seniors and anyone with back pain. Because there is so little stress and strain on the back, a recumbent exercise bike will allow you to exercise more often and for longer periods. Recumbent exercise bikes for seniors are safer, too. Their low center of gravity means they are more stable than upright exercise bikes. And because there are no handlebars, your hands can do other things, like reading or playing games while exercising.

Displays

Better exercise bikes for seniors have LCD touch screens that display your speed, the distance you traveled and the time you spent exercising. Look for exercise bikes for seniors that record and display key biometric data like heart rate.

Top-of-the-line exercise bikes have big screens so you can download and stream group and trainer workout apps, classes and courses. For entertainment while you exercise, choose an exercise bike that allows you to ride through breathtaking landscapes.

What to look for in a quality exercise bike for seniors

Comfort

Narrow seats like the ones found on racing bikes are for highly trained athletes in competition. Wider seats are friendlier to people who want to exercise, not race in grueling competitions. For seniors and anyone with back issues, consider a recumbent bike that allows you to exercise from a reclining position. Recumbent bikes are also a good choice for anyone with balance or steadiness issues.

Adjustability

Many of the better exercise bikes for seniors have an adjustability score that indicates just how easy it is to adjust the handlebar height, the seat height and the seat position. Look for exercise bikes that have many positions for your feet, body and hands.

Internet connectivity

Tap into the online world of exercise bikes, and you can unlock a world of exotic locales, virtual courses and stunning trails from around the world.

How much you can expect to spend on an exercise bike for seniors

Upright exercise bikes cost anywhere from $100 to $2,000 or more, depending on how many extra features are included. Good recumbent exercise bikes for seniors start at around $150 and quickly run into thousands of dollars.

Exercise bike for seniors FAQ

I’ve never used an exercise bike before. Can I jump right in?

A. If you are not an experienced cyclist, you may want to begin by scheduling a session with a personal trainer who knows exercise bikes. You will benefit from an assessment of your fitness, a recommended set of exercises and a workout plan. You will also learn how to adjust your exercise bike to get the maximum benefit with the minimum stress and strain.

Is the cardio workout I get on my exercise bike enough to stay in shape?

A. Although cardiovascular exercise is important to your overall health, many experts also recommend doing strength training. If you choose a recumbent exercise bike, you might consider using dumbbells while you ride.

What’s the best exercise bike for seniors to buy?

Top exercise bike for seniors

Nautilus R616 Recumbent Exercise Bike for Seniors

What you need to know: The padded seat with a ventilated back sits on a sliding seat rail for adjustable comfort on this exercise bike for seniors.

What you’ll love: The high-speed, high-inertia system has a perimeter-weighted flywheel for easy startup. The DualTrack backlit LCD console displays 29 customizable workout programs. The 25 adjustment levels give you total control over your workout intensity options and choices. Nautilus’s Explore the World app comes with three free courses, and you can unlock a world of exotic locales with a subscription.

What you should consider: A heart rate monitor would make this the perfect exercise bike for seniors, but unfortunately, it doesn’t have one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top exercise bike for seniors for the money

Marcy ME-709 Recumbent Exercise Bike with Resistance

What you need to know: This is the ideal exercise bike for seniors and those who want to avoid back strain.

What you’ll love: This step-through exercise bike adjusts to the user’s exact height. The pedals are counterbalanced and have straps so seniors won’t worry about their feet slipping. The display shows time, distance, speed and calories burned.

What you should consider: It can be challenging to make daily adjustments on this bike.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle

What you need to know: This is an exceptional exercise bike for seniors and dedicated cyclists.

What you’ll love: Use the 22-inch 360-degree rotating HD touch screen to stream live and on-demand workouts with Global Workouts and Studio Classes. The iFit technology automatically adjusts resistance levels and the angle of incline. Connect your best Bluetooth headphones for high-quality audio while you work out. Two 3-pound dumbbells are included for cross-training.

What you should consider: The NordicTrack will be a bit expensive for seniors who take a casual approach to exercise.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.