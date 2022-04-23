Besides war, inflation and increased demand, there’s another reason why the price of gas continues to climb: Summer gas is different from winter gas. To keep it from evaporating as readily and creating more environmentally damaging fumes, the EPA requires summer gas to have lower volatility. This blend is more expensive than the winter blend.

Depending on the size of your vehicle’s tank, you could spend over $100 every time you fill up. At that price, buying a bike to use for commuting could pay for itself in just a few tanks of gas. After that, you will be saving money.

Benefits of biking to work

Saves money

One of the biggest benefits of biking to work is the money you can save. Besides not paying for fuel, you can save on maintenance and upkeep because there will be less wear and tear on your vehicle. Also, if you work in an area where parking is scarce, you can save money on fees and avoid stress and frustration.

Increases your fitness level

An active lifestyle is a healthy lifestyle. You don’t need to sprint to work. Just traveling at a leisurely pace five days a week can help you maintain a healthy body weight and improve sleep.

Elevates your mood and increases your performance

Exercise releases mood-enhancing endorphins. Additionally, exposure to sunlight increases the release of serotonin in your brain, which helps you feel calmer and more focused. The increased oxygen levels that you experience when breathing fresh air can increase memory performance, make you feel more energized and improve your ability to concentrate at work. All of these factors combine to elevate your mood and increase your performance throughout the day.

It’s better for the environment

A bike is a zero-emission vehicle. Biking to work is one of the most powerful ways an individual can make an impact on global warming.

What to consider before deciding to bike to work

What is your fitness level?

Obviously, your fitness level is going to increase when you bike to work. However, it is always recommended that you talk to your doctor before starting any new exercise routine.

What is your commute like?

How far do you need to ride? Are there hills? Is there a bike lane? How congested are the roads? Consider every aspect of your commute to make sure it is safe and feasible.

How much time do you have?

The average person needs roughly 30 minutes for every 5 miles of commuting. Do you have the extra hours in your day that you’ll need to get to and from work?

What is the weather like in your region?

If it rains 60% of the time where you live, biking to work is not going to be fun. Alternatively, on days when it is below freezing, it’s not safe to bike because of possible traction issues. And it might not be advisable to pedal to the office on days when the heat and humidity are high. Beyond that, consider if you will have daylight during both your morning and evening commutes.

Can you arrive at work sweaty?

On days when the temperature is high, you might need a shower after you arrive at the office. Is there a place where you can change when you get to work? If sweating is not desirable, consider an electric bike so you can make the trip with minimal exertion.

The best bikes for commuters

Depending on your commute, you may need a particular type of bike. Here are four options that should cover nearly any situation.

Schwinn Hinge Adult Folding Bike

This single-speed adult bike is specifically designed for commuters. It has a sturdy steel frame, 20-inch wheels and a convenient folding system that takes the bike down to just 30 by 32 inches, making it easy to carry. The full-wrap fenders help keep you clean on your commute.

Sold by Amazon

Nishiki Women’s Escalante Electric Bike

The Escalante electric bike has seven speeds and a thumb shifter for convenience. It has a 36-volt lithium-ion battery that allows you to get to work with minimal effort. The front and rear disc brakes help ensure a safe ride.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Cruiser eBike

Schwinn’s pedal assist and throttle drive system coupled with a 250-watt battery help you tackle hills without breaking a sweat. It can travel up to 30 miles per charge, depending on the load and terrain, and can be fully recharged in roughly four hours.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Mongoose BMX Legion

While this is not a typical choice for a commuter, it’s rugged, lightweight and compact — three qualities that are important in a work bike. This Mongoose would work for individuals who have a rural commute or seek a versatile bike that they can also use for weekend trail rides.

Sold by Amazon

