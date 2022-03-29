Which electric trike is best?

It doesn’t matter if you lack the balance or the desire to use an electric bike. There are electric trikes to use instead. They’re just as much fun and environmentally friendly as an electric bike but far more comfortable and easy to use. Most can also be powered with pedals like a standard bike for exercise and to help your battery last longer.

The best electric trike is the 3Score Electric Fat Trike. It’s expensive and requires a difficult assembly, but in return, you receive a powerful, fast and long-lasting trike.

What to know before you buy an electric trike

Pure- vs. mix-powered

Some electric trikes are only powered by electricity, others include pedals to improve performance.

trikes are commonly used as short-term transportation, such as at the airport. In fact, some trikes are specifically designed and marketed for use while traveling in an airport. They even fold up to count as a carry-on bag. Mix-power trikes are designed for greater range. The pedals’ energy supplements the energy from the battery. Many have a pedal-assist option that requires you to pedal but provides power from the battery to make pedaling easier. Any mode is excellent exercise.

Size

Electric trikes are available in a surprisingly varied range of sizes. Some are as large as half a car, others can be small enough to drive through narrow hallways. A few can be folded up when not in use for easy transport. The larger the trike, the longer distances it’s designed to travel.

Gears

Many electric trikes, especially the largest ones, have manual gears just like a car or bike. This does make them slightly harder to use, but the benefits of tailoring how much power you’re consuming or how hard you have to pedal in a given situation are difficult to outweigh.

What to look for in a quality electric trike

Power

Power is split between the motor and the battery.

power is given in watts. Most motors have 300-750 watts of power. Battery power is given in volts. Most batteries have 48-volt batteries, but there are some smaller outliers on the market.

Speed and range

What does all that power get you? Speed and range.

is a little tricky. Many states impose a maximum speed limit of 20 mph, but many trikes have top speeds as fast as 30 mph. In these cases, it’s up to you to restrict your speed and follow the rule of law. Range is easier. Most trikes have ranges of 15-45 miles. The highest mileages on a fully charged battery are always reached with the assistance of peddling.

Weight capacity

Electric trikes have a maximum weight capacity for safety reasons. Smaller trikes have a roughly 200-pound maximum, but there are some with capacities closer to 100 pounds. The biggest trikes have capacities of 300-plus pounds.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric trike

Most electric trikes don’t cost less than $500, though there are a few exceptions. The average cost of an electric trike is a staggering $2,000-$2,500 with the best trikes reaching $3,000 or more.

Electric trike FAQ

Are there any laws regarding the use of an electric trike?

A. Yes, many, though the specifics do vary by state and local ordinance. The most common restrictions are that you must be 16 to drive one, it cannot have a stronger motor than 750 watts and the top speed must not exceed 20 mph. Always check for all applicable laws before purchasing an electric trike. A surprisingly uncommon law is that the driver must wear a helmet while operating it — it’s wise to do so regardless of the law.

Is it safe to use an electric trike in the rain?

A. Generally speaking, yes. The important parts that need to be protected from the rain are the battery and engine. Most electric trikes are designed with this in mind. Some trikes are even marketed as being built for use in rain and mud, etc. Others, such as those with front-wheel drive, can be a struggle to keep control of in the rain.

What’s the best electric trike to buy?

Top electric trike

3Score Electric Fat Trike

What you need to know: You can’t go wrong with this attractive, top-of-the-line electric trike.

What you’ll love: It has a 750-watt motor with a 48-volt battery. It lasts for up to 45 minutes on a full charge and can reach max speeds of 30 mph. It has a storage basket, an odometer, side view mirrors and a parking brake.

What you should consider: It’s exceedingly expensive. Many consumers had difficulty assembling it. It’s heavy at 125 pounds. The manual needs to be downloaded from the manufacturer’s website.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric trike for the money

Razor Power Rider Electric Trike

What you need to know: This budget pick is a great deal compared to most electric trikes.

What you’ll love: It’s designed for doing tricks and drifting, making the low top speed easy to forget. It lasts for up to 40 minutes on a full charge. It uses a simple push-button throttle and a handbrake to stop.

What you should consider: It has a maximum weight capacity of 120 pounds and its top speed is only 9 mph. Some consumers had problems with the chain coming off the sprocket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Addmotor Motan M330 Electric Trike

What you need to know: Another excellent, though expensive, pick, this electric trike can travel up to 27 miles on a full charge without assistance from the pedals.

What you’ll love: It has a 750-watt brushless motor with a 48-volt battery and is lightweight at only 88 pounds. It has a maximum weight capacity of 350 pounds and features integrated lights.

What you should consider: This is also exceedingly expensive. It uses mechanical breaks, which require a high degree of maintenance. The manufacturer recommends being at least 5 feet, 2 inches tall to ride.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

